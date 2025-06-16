Sean O’Malley’s coach discusses timeline for possible UFC return

UFC star Sean O’Malley‘s head coach Tim Welch has given his thoughts on when ‘Suga’ could make his return to the cage.

As we know, Sean O’Malley is one of the biggest names in all of mixed martial arts. However, in his last two fights, he’s been unable to stop the incredible rise of Merab Dvalishvili. He lost his UFC bantamweight championship to him in their first meeting, and then in the rematch, Sean was submitted by Dvalishvili as the Georgian sensation continued his reign at the top of the division.

As we look ahead to the future, it’s hard to know exactly what the next step is for Sean O’Malley. He’s certainly good enough to still compete at 135 pounds, but others are of the belief that a shift up to featherweight would be in his best interests.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Tim Welch was more than happy to discuss the next move for Sean O’Malley.

Tim Welch discusses Sean O’Malley’s future

“It’s so hard to say with him but again, right now we’re not going to clubs, we’re not f*cking partying, we’re saying no to trips. So what else are we going to do?” Welch said on his YouTube channel about O’Malley fighting again.

“We’re coming to the gym twice a day. We’re going to train. Might as well [fight]. Might as well not let these years go by. He’s only 30 years old. Might as well just knock them out. Let’s just keep knocking them out.”

“Look at Nate Diaz, how big of a star he is,” Welch said. “How many losses does he have? Jorge Masvidal, how many losses does he have? They’re still just f*cking huge draws. Huge stars.”

