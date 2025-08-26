Sean O’Malley Confesses He Tried Too Hard to Mirror Conor McGregor And Lost Touch With Himself Before UFC 306

Sean O’Malley admits that walking in Conor McGregor’s shoes was both his inspiration and his misstep.

O’Malley has repeatedly voiced his reverence for McGregor, crediting not just the former two-division champion’s fighting style, but even more so the larger-than-life aura that made him a global icon.

At the same time, “Suga” never hesitated to measure his own rising stardom against McGregor’s, even believing he was on the verge of reaching the Irishman’s global fame.

The former UFC bantamweight champion has always looked up to “The Notorious,” yet things took a strange turn last year when McGregor mocked him over his 2019 ostarine suspension. Still holding admiration for the Irishman, Sean O’Malley was left disappointed by the jab, sparking a brief exchange of shots on social media.

Image: @sugasean/Instagram

Sean O’Malley Admits Chasing Conor McGregor’s Persona Backfired

During a recent appearance on Between Rounds, Sean O’Malley reflected on his respect for Conor McGregor’s accomplishments in combat sports. “Suga” admitted that in trying too hard to emulate McGregor’s persona both inside and outside the cage, he drifted away from his true self, a mistake he now sees as a factor in his struggles.

“One hundred percent [I saw McGregor as a role model],” Sean O’Malley said. “The way he carried himself into fights, the confidence to say what he thought was going to happen – ‘I’m going to knock this dude out in Round 2.’ I got a lot out of that. I was like, ‘OK, I can be confident like that.’ I feel like I got lost, almost, in a sense, where I wanted to be like Conor too much instead of being like myself.”

O’Malley admitted that mimicking “The Notorious” brought him some success early on, but the illusion faded ahead of UFC 306. In what became a turning point, the 30-year-old Montana native fell short against Merab Dvalishvili, surrendering his bantamweight crown in a one-sided unanimous decision.

“That was my second title defense, and I was like, ‘I want this to be big.’ I didn’t feel like it was big. I didn’t feel like Merab was a big name. I had to force it. It was at The Sphere. I felt like I had to create something and I didn’t like how that made me feel, in a sense, because I didn’t hate Merab. I would have loved to knock him out. … I feel like I made that one too personal, and I didn’t like that – but that kind of the only time I really forced anything. The ‘Chito’ beef I felt was real. I didn’t like that. That was a real one, but the Merab one I feel like I forced a little bit.”

“Suga” last stepped into the Octagon at UFC 316 this past June, where his bid to reclaim the bantamweight throne fell short in a rematch with reigning champion Dvalishvili. O’Malley now holds a promotional record of 10-3 with one no contest, boasting six knockouts among his victories.