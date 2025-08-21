Sean O’Malley Addresses Retirement Rumors: “Life comes at you fast”

UFC star Sean O’Malley has opened up on the possibility of him retiring from mixed martial arts sooner rather than later.

As we know, Sean O’Malley is one of the biggest names in mixed martial arts today – and especially in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. He is a former UFC bantamweight champion and while he may have lost his last two fights to Merab Dvalishvili, many believe he still has what it takes to climb back to the top of the mountain, either at 135 pounds or 145.

Recently, though, Sean O’Malley had some fans worried when he teased the idea of retiring at some point in the near future. Some felt as if he was just messing around but either way, it certainly feels like something he’d contemplate given how many other ventures he has outside of the fight game.

In a recent interview, Sean O’Malley made it clear that he’s grateful for every single time he gets the chance to train and compete.

Sean O’Malley discusses possible retirement

“Life comes at you fast, but there’s no plans as of now to stop fighting. But you can never know what’s going to happen. Every time I get on the mats and I’m training, I’m grateful for that session.”

‘Suga’ went on to suggest that he could be back in the cage competing for the UFC by the end of the year.

Sean is a determined guy and it’ll be interesting to see whether or not he continues to push for gold.