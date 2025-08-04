Sean O’Malley reveals he wanted short notice Cory Sandhagen fight

UFC star Sean O’Malley has revealed that he was recently interested in pursuing a short notice fight against Cory Sandhagen.

As we know, Sean O’Malley is coming off the back of two losses at the hands of Merab Dvalishvili. At this point, it certainly seems as if it’s going to take a lot for ‘Suga’ to work his way back to a title shot. With that being said, he has a lot of different directions he can go down – and he’s certainly talented enough to cause a lot of other bantamweights problems.

Now, we know that Cory Sandhagen will be the one to get a crack at Merab Dvalishvili in what should be a fantastic title showdown. As for Sean O’Malley, we’ll have to wait and see what kind of contender fight he takes on next.

In a recent podcast appearance, Sean O’Malley revealed that he was suggesting a short notice bout between himself and Cory Sandhagen recently.

Sean O’Malley wanted Cory Sandhagen fight

“I was actually trying to fight Cory when the co-main event fell out for that Max (Holloway) and Dustin (Poirier) fight,” O’Malley said on the “Overdogs Podcast.” “I threw my name out there to UFC. I was like: Three weeks, me vs. Cory would be sweet. But it didn’t really make sense for the UFC. Cory vs. Merab was the next fight to make. But yeah, me vs. Cory is a very interesting fight. That’s one that’s bound to happen – sooner than later.”

“I think me vs. Cory,” O’Malley said. “Me vs. Petr (Yan) 2, I feel like that would be a banger. Me vs. Cory, me vs. Merab 3? No, I’m just kidding.”

