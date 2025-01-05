HomeNewsUFC
Sean O'Malley
Image: UFC/Zuffa LLC

Sean O’Malley Sets Ideal Scenario For His Journey To Reclaiming UFC Bantamweight Title

By Andrew Ravens

Sean O’Malley is determined to reclaim his place on the UFC’s bantamweight throne.

The former champion, one of the UFC’s top stars, is coming off a decision loss to Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 306 last September, a setback that ended a three-fight winning streak that included capturing and defending the bantamweight title.

“Suga” was largely outgrappled by Dvalishvili inside the Sphere but showed flashes of his striking prowess, including a body kick that hurt the Georgian late in the fight. Now, O’Malley is already eyeing a path back to the title.

Speaking at a pre-fight press conference ahead of RIZIN 49, O’Malley expressed his hopes for a rematch with Dvalishvili, who is set to defend the bantamweight title against undefeated rising star Umar Nurmagomedov on Jan. 18.

“Ideally, Merab beats Umar and I get the rematch,” O’Malley said. “But if Umar wins, it’ll be Umar. That’s what I want next: a title fight. Hopefully mid-next year. So, the winner of that one. That fight’s coming up very, very soon.”

Related News

Top Stories

UFC Store

Latest MMA News: UFC, PFL and More

UFC 311: Beneil Dariush Explains The Key To Beating Islam Makhachev

UFC
Beneil Dariush believes that defeating UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev requires mastering the striking...

Daniel Cormier Thinks Ilia Topuria Is Poised To Become ‘Global Superstar’ In 2025

UFC
Ilia Topuria had an extraordinary 2024, solidifying his position as a dominant force in...

Umar Nurmagomedov Interview Revealing Broken Arm Ahead Of UFC 311 Fight Gets Pulled

UFC
Umar Nurmagomedov recently hinted that Merab Dvalishvili might withdraw from their UFC 311 co-main...

Cain Velasquez Signs As Global Fight League Team Manager Weeks Before Sentencing For Attempted Murder Charge

UFC
Cain Velasquez is now set to channel his fighting spirit into a managerial role...

Darren Till Reacts To Khabib Nurmagomedov Dismissing Dagestan vs. Ireland Rivalry: ‘For Him To Sit There & Say…’

UFC
Bellator Lightweight Champion Usman Nurmagomedov aims to further cement his legacy when he faces...

Daniel Cormier On His 2024 Fight Of The Year Pick: ‘I’m Not Falling Victim To The Name’

UFC
When selecting his Fight of the Year candidate, UFC Hall of Famer and current...

Umar Nurmagomedov Accuses Merab Dvalishvili Of Seeking Easy Opponents Ahead Of UFC 311 Clash

UFC
Umar Nurmagomedov believes Merab Dvalishvili selectively targets opponents he deems less challenging. Nurmagomedov is gearing...

Eddie Alvarez Explains Why Michael Chandler’s UFC Tenure Has Been ‘Frustrating’ To Watch

UFC
Eddie Alvarez has been closely following Michael Chandler’s UFC career. Chandler entered the UFC with...

Islam Makhachev’s Training Partners Have To Be ‘Helped Emotionally’, Claims Manager

UFC
When Khabib Nurmagomedov made the decision to retire and vacate the UFC lightweight title,...
MMA News

A trusted source for UFC and MMA news since 2002