Sean Strickland Agrees To Anger Management In Bid To Reduce Suspension From June 28 Altercation

Sean Strickland is ready to work with the commission in hopes of cutting down his suspension time.

On Thursday, the Nevada Athletic Commission hit Strickland with a six-month suspension and a $5,000 fine for storming the cage and attacking a fighter at the June 28 Tuff-N-Uff event in Nevada.

The drama erupted when Strickland and fellow UFC fighter Chris Curtis were cornering teammate Miles Hunsinger in his bout against Luis Hernandez at Tuff-N-Uff. After Hernandez sealed the win with a second-round submission, he mocked Hunsinger’s corner with a provocative crotch-chop celebration.

The taunt instantly set Strickland and Curtis off, prompting both to storm the cage, with the former UFC middleweight champ even managing to land a punch on Hernandez in the melee.

Sean Strickland just entered the cage at Tuff-n-Uff and punched someone after he beat his teammate 😳



Strickland’s suspension is scheduled to run until December 29, but it could be shortened to just 4.5 months, clearing him by mid-October, if he completes a commission-approved anger management course. Judging by his recent stance, the polarizing MMA fighter seems ready to take that route.

Sean Strickland Eyes Early Return By Agreeing To Anger Management Training

After receiving a six-month suspension, Sean Strickland took to social media to announce his plans to complete the required anger management program, which could shave his punishment down to 4.5 months and make him eligible to fight again on November 14.

Although it’s still uncertain what specific program Strickland must complete to meet the commission’s requirements, the 34-year-old Californian has doubled down on his resolve to make a swift return to the Octagon, keeping his eyes firmly fixed on newly crowned UFC middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev.

“Well! Ready to put this to bed and get back in the cage,” Sean Strickland wrote on Instagram. Can’t have a terrorist as a champion, sadly I think Im the only one to change that. Appreciate the commission for getting this done.. Anger management here I come…”

Sean Strickland last competed at UFC 312 in February, where he came up short in his bid to reclaim the middleweight crown, dropping a one-sided unanimous decision to then-champion Dricus Du Plessis. Over his past eight Octagon outings, Strickland has gone 4-4.