Sean Strickland Explains Why Caio Borralho is “An Idiot” Over Weight Cutting

UFC star Sean Strickland has questioned Caio Borralho for opting to cut weight twice ahead of UFC Paris – once to serve as back-up for the UFC 319 main event.

If there’s one thing we know to be true about Sean Strickland, it’s that he doesn’t hold back when giving his opinion. He is someone who has a lot of interesting views both in and outside of mixed martial arts, and he isn’t afraid to voice them.

Last weekend, Caio Borralho attempted to earn himself a UFC middleweight title shot – but fell short. He lost to Nassourdine Imavov in what proved to be a fairly one-sided fight at UFC Paris, and Sean Strickland was one of many who was left surprised by the performance that the Brazilian produced.

In a recent tweet, Sean Strickland had the following to say about Borralho’s outing in the French capital.

Sean Strickland’s view on Caio Borralho at UFC Paris

“Caio is my buddy but hes an idiot. He trained with us and was useless.

“Me “whats wrong with you”

“Caio “Im cutting, im an alternate”

“So you’re giving up 4 weeks of your camp cutting weight twice while having a fight coming up?

“Whoever told you to do that, please hit him.”

“It was so frustrating I wanted to hit him.. I didnt say anything because I wanted to keep his spirits up but he really took some bad advice from someone. That fight wasnt him. It was missing 4 weeks of training cutting weight twice.”