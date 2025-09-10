Sean Strickland Reacts To Conservative Activist Charlie Kirk Being Shot Dead In Utah – ‘I’m Just Numb’

Sean Strickland has a hardline reaction to Charlie Kirk being publicly shot.

On Wednesday, conservative activist and prominent U.S. president Donald Trump supporter Kirk was caught up in the latest surge of political violence in the U.S. when he was shot during an event at the Sorensen Center courtyard on the Utah Valley University campus.

The Turning Point USA co-founder was speaking to students during a Q&A at a public gathering on campus under a white tent when a single gunshot pierced the air. Kirk was seen clutching his neck as blood poured from the left side, while onlookers tried to flee the scene in panic.

Check out the video of the incident below (viewer discretion advised):

Holy sh*t. Footage of Charlie Kirk shot. https://t.co/vc5lQpH12z — PNW Conservative (@UnderWashington) September 10, 2025

Shortly after the shooting, Trump confirmed on social media that Kirk had died from his injuries. He also announced that, in honor of the late 31-year-old Illinois native, all American flags across the U.S. would be flown at half-mast until Sunday evening.

"The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead. No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his… pic.twitter.com/aM8Pz3TKml — The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 10, 2025

In honor of Charlie Kirk, President Trump is ordering all American flags throughout the U.S. to be lowered to Half Mast. pic.twitter.com/FOYHIZU2FD — The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 10, 2025

Authorities initially apprehended someone in connection with the shooting, but a university spokesperson later confirmed to the media that the suspect is still not in police custody.

Sean Strickland Comments On Charlie Kirk Being Shot

After videos of Charlie Kirk’s shooting surfaced online, a fan on X asked Sean Strickland for his take on the incident. The former UFC middleweight champion responded in a figurative and confrontational manner.

“Yeah man, it’s f**ked up, but a very wise Roman philosopher once said, ‘The best way to vote is with a gun.'” Strickland replied.

Yeah man its fucked up but a very wise roman philosopher once said



"The best way to vote is with a gun" https://t.co/B1qOrUga3n — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) September 10, 2025

In another post, the polarizing UFC star, referring to multiple violent events, admitted that he has become desensitized to the relentless exposure to online violence.

“I’m just numb to seeing people die online. The entire world watched a Ukrainian girl get murdered.Every day, someone is getting murdered live-streamed. We see Russians merked by drones. Just numb to tragedy in 2025. Welcome to the internet. The erosion of humanity, one reel at a time,” Sean Strickland posted.

Im just numb to seeing people die online



The entire world watched a Ukrainian girl get murdered



Everyday someone is getting murdered live streamed. We see Russians merked by drones



Just numb to tragedy in 2025



Welcome to the internet

The erosion of humanity one reel at a time — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) September 10, 2025

Strickland was last seen in action at UFC 312 this past February, falling short in his attempt to regain the middleweight title after suffering a lopsided unanimous decision loss to then-champion Dricus Du Plessis.

“Tarzan” is currently suspended from competition for six months by the Nevada Athletic Commission, until December 29, following an incident at the June 28 Tuff-N-Uff event in Las Vegas, during which he entered the cage and attacked fighter Luis Hernandez.