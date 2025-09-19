Sean Strickland: “The FCC overstepped with Jimmy Kimmel”

UFC fighter Sean Strickland has given his thoughts on the ongoing controversy surrounding Jimmy Kimmel.

As we know, Sean Strickland has never been afraid to speak his mind. In fact, he thrives on putting himself in the spotlight, often for saying things that people find quite offensive. Jimmy Kimmel, meanwhile, is a late night TV host who was recently pulled off the air as a result of comments he made about US president Donald Trump.

The issue of free speech is something that has been at the forefront of this ordeal over the course of the last few days. Sean Strickland, of course, advocates for free speech, but he also doesn’t seem to be the biggest fan of Kimmel.

In a series of tweets, Sean Strickland had some interesting things to say on the subject.

Unpopular take but the FCC overstepped with Jimmy Kimmel…



He didnt get canceled. ABC was threatened by FCC Chair appointed by Trump on a podcast



Fuck Jimmy Kimmel but the government shouldn't be used as a political weapon. — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) September 19, 2025

On that podcast, FCC Chair Brendan Carr discussed Jimmy Kimmel’s recent remarks and said broadcasters need to respond (either “the easy way or the hard way”) or else the FCC might take regulatory steps….. — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) September 19, 2025

Yall need to press the AI button before you post. The FCC publicly pressured ABC.



FCC Chair Brendan Carr discussed Jimmy Kimmel’s recent remarks and said broadcasters need to respond either the easy way or the hard way or else the FCC might take regulatory steps



FuckJimmybtw — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) September 19, 2025

Sean Strickland’s view on Jimmy Kimmel

“Unpopular take but the FCC overstepped with Jimmy Kimmel…

“He didnt get canceled. ABC was threatened by FCC Chair appointed by Trump on a podcast

“F*** Jimmy Kimmel but the government shouldn’t be used as a political weapon.”

“On that podcast, FCC Chair Brendan Carr discussed Jimmy Kimmel’s recent remarks and said broadcasters need to respond (either “the easy way or the hard way”) or else the FCC might take regulatory steps…..”

“Yall need to press the AI button before you post. The FCC publicly pressured ABC.

“FCC Chair Brendan Carr discussed Jimmy Kimmel’s recent remarks and said broadcasters need to respond either the easy way or the hard way or else the FCC might take regulatory steps

“F***Jimmybtw”.