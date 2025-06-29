Sean Strickland Punches Fighter After Being Taunted During Tuff-N-Uff Event

Sean Strickland got into a cage and threw, and he wasn’t even at a UFC event — he wasn’t even in a match at all.

Strickland, along with Chris Curtis, was in the corner for a teammate’s fight at Tuff-N-Uff 145 on June 29, held at The Theatre at The Sahara in Las Vegas, Nevada. The teammate, Miles Hunsinger, was in action in a middleweight contest against Luis Hernandez.

Less than a minute into the second round of the fight, Hernandez had Hunsinger caught in a standing guillotine, scoring the submission. Following the win, Hernandez appeared to make vulgar taunts in the direction of Curtis and Strickland.

Strickland, not one to let jeers at him fly by, entered the cage with Curtis. While Curtis tried to speak to Hernandez, Strickland punched the Tuff-N-Uff fighter, resulting in officials having to intervene to break up the pair. Hernandez and Curtis did exchange some words before Curtis and Strickland exited the cage.

Another angle of Sean Strickland attacking Luis Hernandez at Tuff-n-Uff 145 pic.twitter.com/HApHwcftc9 — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) June 29, 2025

It is unknown what action, if any, the Nevada State Athletic Commission will take against Strickland, or anyone else involved in the incident at the Tuff-N-Uff event.

The UFC and Tuff-N-Uff both have yet to release statements on the incident as of 9pm ET on June 29.

This is far from Strickland’s first controversy outside of the Octagon. Strickland has also been under fire for batterings of content creators, including Nick Nayersina and Sneako. He has also come under heavy fire in the past for sexist and homophobic comments, as well as verbal attacks on media.

Strickland was last in action in February, losing a UFC middleweight title rematch to Dricus Du Plessis.

Hernandez improved to 6-0 with the win, while Hunsinger fell to 7-2.