Sean Strickland: Khamzat Chimaev is a “little f***ing p*ssy”

UFC star Sean Strickland has gone after UFC middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev in his most recent rant.

We all know that Sean Strickland is a pretty controversial character. He says and does things that rub people the wrong way more often than not, but given that he’s a former world champion himself, it’s hard to discredit him too much. Right now, it’s Khamzat Chimaev that’s at the top of the middleweight division, and it certainly seems as if that bothers Sean just a little bit.

A fight between these two would be interesting, and that goes without saying. Sean Strickland has trained with Khamzat in the past, and given where they’re both at in their respective careers, it’s not that hard to imagine it happening at some point in the future.

If it does, we imagine Sean Strickland will have more than a few things to say, especially given the contents of this interview.

Sean Strickland goes after Khamzat Chimaev

“Yeah, dude. F*** Chimaev, dude. Made me realize I should wrestle, dude. You know, dude, that little f***ing pussy, dude. I can’t stand f***ing Chimaev. You son of a bitch. You know, I think what annoys me about Chimaev, there’s nobody that could beat him.

“You know, like I’ve trained with all the guys he’s going to fight, like I’ve trained with Chimaev, dude, for one round, the guy could grapple for one round, dude. Once you—once you get over that one round of scramble, he just quits. It just turns into a kickboxing match like what he did with the 155er or the 170er or what’s his name? Gilbert.”