Sean Strickland Suspended For Six Months By NSAC

The Nevada State Athletic Commission has finally ruled on a suspension for UFC fighter Sean Strickland, suspending the former UFC middleweight champion six months.

The suspension is retroactive to June 29, the date of the incident at a Tuff-N-Uff event that led to Strickland’s suspension. Strickland will be eligible to return to action on December 29.

The NSAC, however, further ruled that Strickland’s suspension can be reduced to four-and-a-half months if he completes an anger management course. This would make him eligible to return on November 14.

Strickland also faces a $5,000 fine, plus fees.

This ruling comes one month after the initial planned NSAC hearing for Strickland.

Sean Strickland Suspended Six Months After Punching Fighter At Tuff-N-Uff Event

Strickland was present at an event hosted by Tuff-N-Uff, and broadcasted on UFC Fight Pass, on June 29. Strickland and teammate Chris Curtis were in the corner of Miles Hunsinger as he took on Luis Hernandez.

After submitting Hunsinger, Hernandez taunted Hunsinger’s corner, looking in the direction of the two UFC fighters. This caused Strickland and Curtis to come into the cage, with Strickland throwing punches at Hernandez, with at least one landing before security intervened to break the altercation up.

Curtis was not suspended; however, he was fined $2,500 plus fees.

Strickland has not been in action since losing to Dricus Du Plessis in a middleweight title rematch at UFC 312 in February.