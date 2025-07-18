Sean Strickland Temporarily Suspended By Nevada State Athletic Commission, Hearing Scheduled

The UFC may be without Sean Strickland for some time, depending on what the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) determines at an upcoming meeting.

The NSAC will be holding a meeting this coming Wednesday, July 23, and one of the topics for discussion will be an “extension of temporary suspension” for Strickland “for possible action.”

Sean Strickland is on the Nevada Athletic Commission's agenda for next week and it appears he's been suspended for that incident where he rushed in the cage at that Tuff-N-Uff event in Las Vegas.



A temporary suspension for Strickland has been confirmed, meaning that Strickland is unable to compete in the UFC until a full punishment is determined and served.

The suspension stems from an incident at a Tuff-N-Uff event last month that Strickland was present at. Strickland, along with fellow UFC fighter Chris Curtis, were in the corner of Miles Hunsinger, who was submitted by Luis Hernandez.

Following Hernandez’s win, Hernandez made taunts in the direction of Strickland Curtis, who stormed the cage for a confrontation. Strickland threw punches toward Hernandez, including one that appeared to land, before security intervened.

Strickland last fought at UFC 312, coming up short in a middleweight title rematch against Dricus Du Plessis.