“See You In December” – Alexander Volkanovski, Max Holloway, And Other Fighters & Fans React As Lerone Murphy Gives UFC 319 A Second Straight Spinning Back Elbow KO

It was crazy enough when Carlos Prates unleashed a spinning back elbow on Geoff Neal for a Knockout of the Year contender. One fight later, we get a second kind of spinning elbow — a UFC first, and one that potentially will give Lerone Murphy a title shot.
Murphy took advantage of Aaron Pico’s aggression and scored a spinning back elbow to score a first-round knockout in the UFC 319 co-main event.
Pico came out with strong strikes from the start, looking to bring the fight to Murphy and connecting on the body. Murphy, however, troubled Pico with a knee that landed in close.
“The Miracle” picked up on Pico’s forward movement and caught him being careless, landing a surprise spinning back elbow that dropped Pico out cold in devastating fashion.
Lerone Murphy Blasts Aaron Pico With Elbow For KO At UFC 319
Murphy now improves to 17-0-1, having won every bout in the Octagon since going to a draw in his UFC debut.
This was Pico’s debut in the UFC since coming over from the PFL, having just one fight there following PFL’s purchase of Bellator in late 2023. Pico hadn’t fought since defeating Henry Corrales at the PFL vs. Bellator Champions card in February 2024.