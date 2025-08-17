“See You In December” – Alexander Volkanovski, Max Holloway, And Other Fighters & Fans React As Lerone Murphy Gives UFC 319 A Second Straight Spinning Back Elbow KO

It was crazy enough when Carlos Prates unleashed a spinning back elbow on Geoff Neal for a Knockout of the Year contender. One fight later, we get a second kind of spinning elbow — a UFC first, and one that potentially will give Lerone Murphy a title shot.

Murphy took advantage of Aaron Pico’s aggression and scored a spinning back elbow to score a first-round knockout in the UFC 319 co-main event.

Pico came out with strong strikes from the start, looking to bring the fight to Murphy and connecting on the body. Murphy, however, troubled Pico with a knee that landed in close.

“The Miracle” picked up on Pico’s forward movement and caught him being careless, landing a surprise spinning back elbow that dropped Pico out cold in devastating fashion.

Lerone Murphy Blasts Aaron Pico With Elbow For KO At UFC 319

Oh my goodness 😳 that was clean! #UFC319 — Adrian Yañez (@yanezmma) August 17, 2025

Give that man a title fight! #UFC319 — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) August 17, 2025

Everybody working spinning elbows this week #UFC319 — Bill Algeo (@ElSenorPerfecto) August 17, 2025

Violent KO by Lerone Murphy. My god. Pico is gonna wake up thinking he’s still in Bellator. — Ben Fowlkes (@benfowlkesMMA) August 17, 2025

HOLY SHITTTTTT LERONE MURPHY SPINNING BACK ELBOW?!!?!



WOW. BACK TO BACK SPINNING BACK ELBOWS! PRATES THEN MURPHY. 9TH AND 10TH EVER. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) August 17, 2025

Unfortunately Pico, Lerone Murphy has set you back on that task by at least 5 years pic.twitter.com/vEVN73EiXQ https://t.co/J9QYALgo5G — TheSportsAlien 💎 🇮🇪 (@Sports_Alien_OG) August 17, 2025

They keep showing the replay of that spinning elbow from Lerone Murphy and I’m just looking at my laptop like this pic.twitter.com/GawKNGsNuG — TevTalksMMA (@TevTalksMMA) August 17, 2025

DISRESPECT LERONE FUCKING MURPHY AGAIN pic.twitter.com/qBi2aLamJ2 — Seth (@sethsfilmreview) August 17, 2025

Lerone Murphy was shot in the face and neck when he was 21-years old and decided to turn his life around when he recovered…



Tonight, he just earned himself a UFC title shot as he remains undefeated in his MMA career!



Miracle. #UFC319 pic.twitter.com/0VG6pUZgV0 — The Fight Bubble (@thefightbubble) August 17, 2025

Dude…..Lerone Murphy just got an all time KO right there.



And just somehow outdid Prates elbow. Absolutely insane knockout! #UFC319 — Jason Hartley (@jasonthehart) August 17, 2025

Me telling my grandchildren how good Aaron Pico looked in the first minute against Lerone Murphy pic.twitter.com/CBWEu95BHi — Jimbo J (@Jimbo_J_) August 17, 2025

ARE YOU F****ng KIDDING!!! Back to back spinning Elbow KOs, this one by Lerone Murphy! At this point, just give him the shot at the belt, my goodness! #UFC319 pic.twitter.com/vNptA7XtGT — High Low Sports Podcast (@High_Low_Sports) August 17, 2025

Murphy now improves to 17-0-1, having won every bout in the Octagon since going to a draw in his UFC debut.

This was Pico’s debut in the UFC since coming over from the PFL, having just one fight there following PFL’s purchase of Bellator in late 2023. Pico hadn’t fought since defeating Henry Corrales at the PFL vs. Bellator Champions card in February 2024.