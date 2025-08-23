“Seized The Opportunity” – Fans React As Kyle Daukaus Drops Jaw By Dropping And Finishing Michel Pereira In UFC Return At UFC Shanghai

Kyle Daukaus is back, returning to the UFC for the first time in three years and making a statement in a big way as he stops Michel Pereira during the UFC Shanghai prelims.

Less than a minute into the bout, Daukaus landed a right hand that knocked Pereira down. Daukaus followed Pereira to the mat and started to land some ground-and-pound.

After a pair of elbows that connected roughly, the referee stepped in to stop the fight, much to the protest of Pereira.

Kyle Daukus Gets The HUGE Upset Win Over Michel Pereira Via RD1 KO pic.twitter.com/2ohOjl03jR — The MMA Archives (@Themmaarchives) August 23, 2025

WELCOME BACK TO THE UFC WITH A KO 👊@KyleDaukaus' comeback starts with a knockout in under a minute ⏰



[ #UFCShanghai | LIVE NOW on ESPN+ ] pic.twitter.com/lm9qa1djOA — UFC (@ufc) August 23, 2025

Cool to see Daukaus get the upset win on short notice. He was adamantly pleading to get back in the UFC for a long time and even though they gave him a dangerous opponent in China he still seized the opportunity and turned it into a huge KO moment. — Martian MMA (@UFO_UFC) August 23, 2025

Daukaus just hopped on a plane to China without his coaches, just his brother Chris and his boy Pat Brady and then highlight reel KO'd Michel Pereira. Philadelphia just conquered China and Brazil simultaneously. — Martian MMA (@UFO_UFC) August 23, 2025

KYLE DAUKAUS!! WOW I don’t think many people saw him starching Pereira like that, what a welcome back moment. #UFCShanghai — Patrick Danna (@patdannamma) August 23, 2025

Kyle Daukaus baby!!! — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) August 23, 2025

Kyle Daukaus KOs Michel Pereira in less than a minute OMG!!! #UFCShanghai — Nolan King (@mma_kings) August 23, 2025

😳 Kyle Daukaus just flatlined Michel Pereira in the FIRST round in his first UFC fight since 2022.



Left the UFC, became the Cage Fury middleweight champion and defended it multiple times, rejoined the UFC and KO’d one of the most entertaining middleweights on short notice.



We… pic.twitter.com/oFQst7heJk — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) August 23, 2025

Americans watching Kyle Daukaus SPARK Michel Pereira #UFCShanghai pic.twitter.com/uyEaHjj2lq — Jordain 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@McDainMMA) August 23, 2025

Daukaus went 2-4 (1 NC) with the UFC between 2020 and 2022, including losses to Brendan Allen and Roman Dolidze, as well as a no-contest in a fight with Kevin Holland. Since his initial UFC release, Daukaus had won four straight, claiming the CFFC middleweight title and defending it twice.

Pereira has now lost three straight, getting stopped by Anthony Hernandez last October and dropping a decision to Abus Magomedov at UFC Kansas City in April.