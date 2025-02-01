VIDEO: Shamil Gaziev Lands Devastating Walk-Off Knockout During UFC Saudi Arabia Prelims

Heavyweight knockouts are a delight to MMA fans, and Shamil Gaziev pulled off such a highlight by getting a first-round finish of Thomas Petersen during the UFC Saudi Arabia prelims.

Gaziev landed a right hand on the button three minutes into the bout, dropping Petersen. That was all that was needed, with the Bahraini behemoth walking off as the fight was called.

Shamil Gaziev Lands One-Punch KO To Put Away Thomas Petersen At UFC Saudi Arabia

Gaziev is now 3-1 in the Octagon since arriving by way pf Dana White’s Contender Series, with the sole loss coming against Jairzinho Rozenstruik early last year. He initially bounced back with a decision over Don’Tale Mayes before making it two wins on the bounce at Riyadh’s anb Arena.

Petersen, another DWCS alum, is now 1-2 in the UFC. His one victory in the Octagon came at the expense of Mohammed Usman in 2024.