“Shara Bullet’s Greatest Performance To Date” – Fans And Fighters React As Shara Magomedov Overcomes Broken Nose To Defeat Marc-Andre Barriault In Bloody Battle At UFC Abu Dhabi

Looking for a rebound from his first professional MMA loss, Shara Magomedov was troubled by the power of Marc-Andre Barriault; however, he overcame by firing fire with fire and nearly scoring finishes en route to a decision win in their UFC Abu Dhabi contest.

Magomedov controlled the range early with low kicks and good footwork, controlling the pace and keeping Barriault off-balance. Barriault tried to pressure with his grappling, but Magomedov’s striking kept him at bay.

Barriault pressured Magomedov in the second round, landing a huge right hand that broke Magomedov’s nose. Barriault swarmed with follow-up strikes. He secured a takedown and punished the bleeding Russian with clinch work and uppercuts, though Magomedov rallied with a damaging knee that rocked the Canadian.

“Shara Bullet” returned to his striking in the final frame, landing hook kicks, jump knees, and brutal elbows, hurting Barriault before ending the round with a takedown and strong ground-and-pound.

Shara Magomedov Scores Decision Win Over Marc-Andre Barriault At UFC Abu Dhabi

Shara Bullet’s greatest performance to date. Weathered the storm, found his rhythm, and exhibited highly improved takedown defense. Great fight! #UFCAbuDhabi — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) July 26, 2025

What a scrap they’re givin it everything in that cage right now — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) July 26, 2025

One eye. Smashed nose. No quit.



Shara Magomedov is a warrior. pic.twitter.com/2Ibaya1qLr — MMA History Today (@MMAHistoryToday) July 26, 2025

What a fight. Shara bullet is NOT a fraud. #UFCAbuDhabi pic.twitter.com/G8LcKzu2OV — Onicx 🕊 (@YuhOnicx) July 26, 2025

This Shara Bullet vs Barriault fight is violence 👀 pic.twitter.com/CbZsOI9Sht — AFeldmanMMA (@afeldMMA) July 26, 2025

Great fight — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) July 26, 2025

Magomedov rebounds from his decision loss to Michael “Venom” Page at UFC Saudi Arabia in February. He had won his first 15 fights in MMA, including four straight in the UFC.

Barriault has lost four of his last five now. He came into this fight off a performance bonus-earning knockout of Bruno Silva at UFC 315 in May.