UFC

“Shara Bullet’s Greatest Performance To Date” – Fans And Fighters React As Shara Magomedov Overcomes Broken Nose To Defeat Marc-Andre Barriault In Bloody Battle At UFC Abu Dhabi

By Thomas Albano

Looking for a rebound from his first professional MMA loss, Shara Magomedov was troubled by the power of Marc-Andre Barriault; however, he overcame by firing fire with fire and nearly scoring finishes en route to a decision win in their UFC Abu Dhabi contest.

Magomedov controlled the range early with low kicks and good footwork, controlling the pace and keeping Barriault off-balance. Barriault tried to pressure with his grappling, but Magomedov’s striking kept him at bay.

Barriault pressured Magomedov in the second round, landing a huge right hand that broke Magomedov’s nose. Barriault swarmed with follow-up strikes. He secured a takedown and punished the bleeding Russian with clinch work and uppercuts, though Magomedov rallied with a damaging knee that rocked the Canadian.

“Shara Bullet” returned to his striking in the final frame, landing hook kicks, jump knees, and brutal elbows, hurting Barriault before ending the round with a takedown and strong ground-and-pound.

Shara Magomedov Scores Decision Win Over Marc-Andre Barriault At UFC Abu Dhabi

Magomedov rebounds from his decision loss to Michael “Venom” Page at UFC Saudi Arabia in February. He had won his first 15 fights in MMA, including four straight in the UFC.

Barriault has lost four of his last five now. He came into this fight off a performance bonus-earning knockout of Bruno Silva at UFC 315 in May.

Thomas Albano
Thomas Albano has been at MMA News since November 2023, providing event coverage and news and features pieces. Previously, Thomas covered MMA and boxing for FanSided and FIGHT SPORTS, as well as The MMA Outsiders podcast. Thomas has also covered other sports previously, including hockey, football, and baseball. Thomas, who also works as a high school English teacher, earned a master’s degree in journalism from Hofstra University and a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Rider University. He is currently seeking an education master’s degree at Touro University.

Related News

A trusted source for UFC and MMA news since 2002