Shara Magomedov In Hospital Recovering From Nose Surgery Following His UFC Abu Dhabi Match

Shara Magomedov was hospitalized following UFC Abu Dhabi, suffering a broken nose during his fight with Marc-Andre Barriault.

According to Red Corner MMA, “Shara Bullet” had overnight nose surgery following his victory over Barriault. He is expected to be released at some point on Monday, July 28 or Tuesday, July 29.

🚨 Shara Magomedov remains in hospital in Abu Dhabi following a nose operation he had after his fight with Marc-André Barriault. According to our information, Saraputdin will remain in hospital for 1 or 2 additional days before he will be cleared to leave. pic.twitter.com/zMhTfSemWs — Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) July 27, 2025

Magomedov suffered the broken nose during the second round, when Barriault connected with a hard right hand that did damage and troubled the Russian fighter.

Magomedov controlled the action during the opening round of the fight with his striking and footwork, but Barriault’s right hand that broke Magomedov’s nose changed the course of the fight temporarily.

Barriault used his clinch work and takedown attempts to do damage to “Bullet”, but Magomedov would take moment back later in the round with a strong knee. Magomedov’s striking then helped him to control the third round and score the decision win.

“Shara Bullet” is now 5-1 in the UFC, with this win rebounding him from a loss to Michael “Venom” Page at UFC Saudi Arabia in February. He is 16-1 overall as an MMA pro.