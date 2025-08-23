UFC

“Should Have…Took The DQ Win” – Fans React As Taiyilake Nueraji Secures First-Round Finish Despite Two-Point Deduction For Illegal Knee On Keifer Crosbie At UFC Shanghai

By Thomas Albano

Taiyilake Nueraji scored the victory over Keifer Crosbie in his UFC debut during the main card opener for UFC Shanghai, but it came with a major asterisk.

The fight started with plenty of trading and scrambling on the ground, with Nueraji controlling the action in spite of Crosbie’s attempts to use a rubber guard and find a leg lock. The turning point came, however, when Nueraji landed a knee on Crosbie, who was still grounded.

A bloodied Crosbie decided to continue the fight, with referee Marc Goddard deducting two points from Nueraji. That didn’t matter, however, as Nueraji would prevent a takedown attempt and finished Crosbie with ground-and-pound about 30 seconds later.

Taiyilake Nueraji Lands Illegal Knee But Finishes Keifer Crosbie At UFC Shanghai

Nueraji now moves to 12-1 as a pro, with all of his victories coming via a finish.

Crosbie has now lost three straight and is 0-3 in the Octagon.

Thomas Albano
Thomas Albano has been at MMA News since November 2023, providing event coverage and news and features pieces. Previously, Thomas covered MMA and boxing for FanSided and FIGHT SPORTS, as well as The MMA Outsiders podcast. Thomas has also covered other sports previously, including hockey, football, and baseball. Thomas, who also works as a high school English teacher, earned a master’s degree in journalism from Hofstra University and a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Rider University. He is currently seeking an education master’s degree at Touro University.

Related News

A trusted source for UFC and MMA news since 2002