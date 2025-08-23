“Should Have…Took The DQ Win” – Fans React As Taiyilake Nueraji Secures First-Round Finish Despite Two-Point Deduction For Illegal Knee On Keifer Crosbie At UFC Shanghai

Taiyilake Nueraji scored the victory over Keifer Crosbie in his UFC debut during the main card opener for UFC Shanghai, but it came with a major asterisk.
The fight started with plenty of trading and scrambling on the ground, with Nueraji controlling the action in spite of Crosbie’s attempts to use a rubber guard and find a leg lock. The turning point came, however, when Nueraji landed a knee on Crosbie, who was still grounded.
A bloodied Crosbie decided to continue the fight, with referee Marc Goddard deducting two points from Nueraji. That didn’t matter, however, as Nueraji would prevent a takedown attempt and finished Crosbie with ground-and-pound about 30 seconds later.
Nueraji now moves to 12-1 as a pro, with all of his victories coming via a finish.
Crosbie has now lost three straight and is 0-3 in the Octagon.