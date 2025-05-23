Should Jon Jones Be Stripped? UFC World Divided as Champ Dodges Tom Aspinall Showdown – Former Champion Weighs In

The UFC heavyweight division has found itself in a holding pattern, and the man at the center of the storm is none other than Jon Jones. Despite holding the undisputed heavyweight title for over a year, Jones has yet to unify the belts with interim champion Tom Aspinall, leaving fans, fighters, and even fellow champions scratching their heads and pounding their keyboards.

Should Jon Jones be Stripped?

Former UFC champion Michael Bisping, never shy with an opinion, has become the latest voice to ask the question everyone’s thinking: “Should Jon Jones be stripped? That’s the question on everyone’s lips right now. Tom Aspinall, the interim champ, is waiting in the wings, and the UFC heavyweight division is in limbo.”

Let’s rewind. Jon Jones claimed the heavyweight crown in March 2023 and has defended it just once, against a 42-year-old Stipe Miocic. Since then, he’s been spotted everywhere except the Octagon, Thailand, reality TV in Russia, even the odd cryptic tweet, but not across from Aspinall. Meanwhile, Aspinall has defended his interim belt and, in the process, set the record for the longest-reigning interim champion in UFC history, a record, as Michael Bisping points out, that nobody really wants.

The frustration is palpable. Tom Aspinall, by all accounts, is ready and waiting. “Tom Aspinall’s been sitting there as the interim champion for a long time now. He’s the longest-reigning interim champ in UFC history. That’s not a record you want. He deserves his shot,” Bisping said. The fans agree: a petition to strip Jones of the title has racked up nearly 20,000 signatures in a week, with supporters accusing Jones of “holding the UFC heavyweight title hostage.”

Image: @tomaspinallofficial/Instagram

‘Bones’ Jones, for his part, seems unbothered by the noise. He’s mused about retirement, entertained the idea of fighting other challengers like Alex Pereira, and generally acted like a man with better things to do than unify belts. When pressed, he’s suggested that beating Aspinall would do little for his legacy, a stance that has only further inflamed critics.

Image: Jon Jones on Instagram

The UK-born Bisping, who once defended Jon Jones, has now joined the chorus calling for action: “At some point, you have to defend the belt or step aside. That’s the job of the champion.” He points out the irony that Jones, once the youngest champion in UFC history, was given his shot by an established titleholder. “What about when you were fighting for the belt and you were the youngest person to ever do it? You got that opportunity, and when you become the champion, there’s an obligation to do that. So defend or vacate.”

Image: MMA Crazy/YouTube

UFC president Dana White, ever the optimist, insists the fight will happen in 2025, but patience is wearing thin. Tom Aspinall is left in limbo, and the heavyweight division remains stalled while its champion enjoys life outside the cage. As Bisping bluntly put it: “All these cryptic tweets and going out to Thailand and living his best life and s*, great. If that’s what you wanna do, congratulations, go off and enjoy your life. But, do the decent thing.”

For now, the UFC’s big men wait. The fans wait. And Tom Aspinall, record interim champ, waits. The ball, as ever, is in Jon Jones’ court.