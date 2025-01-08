HomeNewsUFC
Irish Soccer Team Distances Itself From Conor McGregor After UFC Star Poses With Trophy Post-Cup Final Win

By Kyle Dimond

For a long time, being associated with Conor McGregor was one of the biggest boosts that any brand, company or product could hope to land on but that has changed significantly in recent months. In November, “The Notorious” was found liable for assault by an Irish court in his civil rape case.

The Irishman was forced to pay out 248,000 euros following the result of his case but the financial damage is the only start of the repercussions. Several brands that were formerly linked with the sporting superstar have backed away from “The Mac” in the aftermath including the whiskey brand, Proper No. Twelve, which he launched in 2018 and sold three years later for a huge profit.

In a recent social media post, McGregor broadcast a photo of him holding the FAI Cup to his 47.1 million Instagram followers. The cup was recently won by Drogheda United who defeated Derry City 2-0 in Dublin to become FAI champions for the second time in their over 100-year history.

The former UFC champ-champ was seen celebrating at his Black Forge Inn alongside his cousin Warren Davis, who was an unused substitute in the final which took place on November 10. The Ireland Premier Division club have since posted an official statement on their website and on social media in order to distance themselves from McGregor who spoke about buying a club in his initial message.

“A social media post has been brought to our attention today regarding the FAI Cup. Those pictured are a close relation to one of our first team players, who like all the other players had custody of the cup to celebrate with their families at different intervals. Drogheda United do not associate ourselves with the individual who made the social media post in any way, or with any unauthorised brands mentioned.”

