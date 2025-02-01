UFC Insider Predicts Serious Backlash For Bryce Mitchell’s Hitler-Sympathizing Remarks

Bryce Mitchell is unlikely to avoid the long-lasting consequences of his anti-Semitic comments, or so predicts a UFC insider.

Mitchell, notorious for regularly making bizarre statements that even the most sensible would reject, coupled with his promotion of numerous conspiracy theories that defy scientific logic, has once again raised eyebrows with his latest remarks.

During the first episode of his freshly launched ArkanSanity Podcast, “Thug Nasty” stunned listeners with a striking rant, oddly praising Adolf Hitler as a “good guy,” and going on to reject the Holocaust as a fabricated event in history.

UFC fighter ‘Bryce Mitchell’ is UNDER FIRE after stating he thinks H*tler was a good guy.. 😳



“He fought for his country, he wanted to purify it by kicking the greedy jews out that were destroying his country that were turning them all into gays” pic.twitter.com/Xzo2TSYElP — clip 🛸 (@clippedszn) January 30, 2025

UFC CEO Dana White wasted no time responding to Mitchell’s shocking comments during the post-event press conference for Power Slap on Thursday. The UFC head honcho expressed his outrage, calling Mitchell’s statements “probably the worst” viewpoint he had ever come across.

Despite emphasizing the gravity of the situation, White clarified that no disciplinary action would be taken against “Thug Nasty” and that the UFC would not sever ties with him due to free speech.

However, despite the UFC refraining from issuing a formal action against Mitchell, Chael Sonnen is convinced that the polarizing fighter will still face significant consequences down the line.

During a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Sonnen predicted that Mitchell would suffer a financial setback for expressing his sympathy toward the Nazi dictator, suggesting that the fallout would likely cost him valuable sponsorships.

“Please understand, there’s a checks and balances for these guys that run their mouth or say something bad or say something that’s really offensive,” Sonnen said. “There’s other things you can do, there’s checks and balances. Mark my words, he’s having calls from whatever sponsors he’s got, he doesn’t have them anymore. In the best case scenario, they all got frozen – in a best case scenario.”

The former UFC fighter-turned-analyst further warned that the 30-year-old Arkansas native that the repercussions would extend beyond the public eye.