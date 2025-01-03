Chael Sonnen Reveals Colby Covington Walkout Idea That Hulk Hogan Deemed ‘Too Far’

Colby Covington’s return to the Octagon in Tampa at the final event of 2024 didn’t go to plan. “Chaos” was defeated by Joaquin Buckley in convincing fashion and though he struggled to make an impact inside the cage, what he did on route to the middle of the Amalie Arena did stick with a lot of fans.

One of the most memorable walk-outs of the previous year was the very last one to take place in the UFC as Covington entered the building flanked by Chael Sonnen and Hulk Hogan of all people. Sonnen’s presence was already known about following his appearance at the weigh-ins but it’s safe to say that people didn’t expect to see “The Hulkster” walking down to the Octagon.

All in all, this was mostly just a surprising image and a shock reaction, even if Sonnen has claimed that he was close to throwing in the towel due to Covington’s cut which certainly would have generated some talking points. “The Bad Guy” did recently reveal that Covington’s original plan for the walk-out was changed before they went through the curtain.

The WWE icon may have accompanied Covington to the cage but he wasn’t quite willing to let “Hulkamania” run completely wild in the UFC. Instead, he wanted to take a step back in order to be the red corner’s wingman rather than the focal point.