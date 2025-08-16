“Sounded Like A Golf Ball Getting Hit” – Fighters & Fans React As Carlos Prates Unleashes Destructive Elbow For Walk-Off, Buzzer Beater KO Of Geoff Neal At UFC 319

Carlos Prates just produced one of the most jaw-dropping knockouts of the year, if not recent MMA history, with his finish of Geoff Neal at UFC 319.

Neal came out with some aggression, looking to control the pace and come forward with pressure. He executed a few good shots, but focused more on single blows than combination. Prates looked to work over Neal’s legs with kicks. Prates’ pace picked up over the course of the second half of the round.

And then, right before the horn, Prates pulled off a spinning back elbow that landed on the side of Neal’s head, dropping him out cold.

CARLOS PRATES KNOCKED OUT GEOFF NEAL WITH A SPINNING BACK ELBOW 😳



ABSOLUTELY RIDICULOUS 🔥 #UFC319 pic.twitter.com/9lmRiaYDUA — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) August 17, 2025

WELCOME BACK CARLOS PRATES.



Walkoff spinning back elbow KO at the buzzer. Damn. What a freaking KO.



Sounded like a golf ball getting hit. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) August 17, 2025

1 sec, spinning shit #ufc319 — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) August 17, 2025

Carlos Prates vs Joaquin Buckley next. BOOK IT! #UFC319 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) August 17, 2025

KO of the year contender for sure. Get this man a cigarette stat. #UFC310 — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) August 17, 2025

No way that a nasty elbow I hope he’s ok #UFC319 — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) August 17, 2025

Wow!!! Prates looked ON tonight! #UFC319 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) August 17, 2025

Absolutely filthy work from Carlos Prates. That elbow was brutal. — Drake Riggs (@DrakeRiggs_) August 17, 2025

WOW! Vicious spinning KO of Geoff Neal by Carlos Prates. What a way to rebound from his first UFC loss. #UFC319 — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohn) August 17, 2025

Carlos Prates becomes the first fighter to knock out Geoff Neal in the UFC



Huge first round victory #UFC319 — James Lynch (@LynchOnSports) August 17, 2025

CARLOS PRATES WITH THE SPINNING ELBOW AT THE BELL PUTS GEOFF NEAL OUT 😳😳😳



Another sick KO to the highlight reel for Carlos Prates #UFC319 — Patrick Danna (@patdannamma) August 17, 2025

Prates has now won five of his six fights in the Octagon since arriving from Dana White’s Contender Series, with all five coming by knockout.

Neal has now lost three of his last four.