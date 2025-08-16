“Sounded Like A Golf Ball Getting Hit” – Fighters & Fans React As Carlos Prates Unleashes Destructive Elbow For Walk-Off, Buzzer Beater KO Of Geoff Neal At UFC 319

Carlos Prates just produced one of the most jaw-dropping knockouts of the year, if not recent MMA history, with his finish of Geoff Neal at UFC 319.
Neal came out with some aggression, looking to control the pace and come forward with pressure. He executed a few good shots, but focused more on single blows than combination. Prates looked to work over Neal’s legs with kicks. Prates’ pace picked up over the course of the second half of the round.
And then, right before the horn, Prates pulled off a spinning back elbow that landed on the side of Neal’s head, dropping him out cold.
Prates has now won five of his six fights in the Octagon since arriving from Dana White’s Contender Series, with all five coming by knockout.
Neal has now lost three of his last four.