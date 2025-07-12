‘Stalling With Wrestling Is Not Scored Highly’ – Fans & Fighters React To Gabriel Bonfim Earning Controversial Judges’ Nod Over Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson At UFC Nashville

Gabriel Bonfim scored the biggest win of his career in the UFC Nashville co-main event and will most likely find himself in the welterweight rankings. It doesn’t come without controversy, however, as plenty of people felt his opponent, longtime UFC veteran and former welterweight title challenger Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson should have been given the judges’ decision.

Thompson looked to keep his distance in the early part of the fight, aware of Bonfim’s wrestling while looking to land his traditional striking. Bonfim scored a pair of takedowns halfway through the first, however, locking up a tight choke attempt on Thompson, but the veteran escaped.

After a bit of a striking battle in the early portion of the second round, Bonfim got to Thompson’s back again and scored another takedown — though it was brief before Thompson returned to the feet. Thompson got to break out of Bonfim’s clinch a minute later and started to find his groove.

Bonfim would check a kick from Thompson, resulting in a really nasty gash. Thompson did land a head kick, however, stumbling Bonfim and stopping a takedown before the end of the round.

Bonfim looked to pressure Thompson in the third round, bringing him to the fence during the first minute. Thompson fought out of it and continued to throw with the cut leg. Thompson landed another strong head kick; however, Bonfim scored a pair of takedowns and used his grappling to control the action — or lack of it as the fight was in its concluding stages.

I don't agree with Bonfim winning. Wonderboy should've won the 2nd and 3rd rounds.



Stalling with wrestling is not scored highly #ufc — Weasle (@ThaWeasle) July 13, 2025

I had wonderboy 2-3 but I’m no judge — Kevin Holland (@Trailblaze2top) July 13, 2025

Give it to wonderboy!#UFCNashvile — Billy Goff (@BilliamGoff) July 13, 2025

Great fight I got Wonderboy winning — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) July 13, 2025

What fight! Wonder boy is one tough dude #UFCNashvile — Miles Chapo Johns (@milesxjohns) July 13, 2025

How can you give Bonfim round 3 for just holding him against the cage when Wonderboy landed more damage???? pic.twitter.com/CD2q9k5OZo — Elonov 🇦🇺 (@ElonovMMA) July 13, 2025

Bonfim gets the decision for stalling the entire 3rd round. I expected him to get the nod but I hate it.



Rewarding a fighter who didn't actually try to fight is never fun #UFCNashvile pic.twitter.com/IocuuxZknv — Scott Reichel (@ReichelRadio) July 13, 2025

Rewarding bonfim for literally doing nothing the entire 3rd round what is this sport bro #UFCNashvile — Fan (@undercoverNBA) July 13, 2025

Absolute bollocks! Wonderboy won that fight, shin split open, leaking blood, landed more effective and heavy strikes, bonfim did nothing with the takedowns. That's a Stephen Thompson W all day 😤 #UFCNashville pic.twitter.com/2waFWFQLBm — RedWolf🐺 (@RedWolfMMA) July 13, 2025

Bonfim struggling against 40+ year old Stephen Thompson lol — Art Vandelay (@th3bunnyhunter) July 13, 2025

This is a career ending performance from Bonfim lmaooooo — GamblingGOD (@ElonTrumpDonald) July 13, 2025

Bonfim, a 2022 alumnus of Dana White’s Contender Series, is now 5-1 in the Octagon, including a three-fight win streak now, defeating Ange Loosa and Khaos Williams as well over the last year.

Thompson has now lost three straight and five of his last six.