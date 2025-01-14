UFC 311: Aljamain Sterling Promises Merab Dvalishvili Will ‘Shut A Lot Of People Up’ vs. Umar Nurmagomedov

Umar Nurmagomedov is set to challenge UFC Bantamweight Champion Merab Dvalishvili in the co-main event of UFC 311 on Jan. 18 in Los Angeles.

As the highly anticipated fight approaches, former champion Aljamain Sterling, a teammate of the current titleholder’s, has added his perspective and sparked debate among fight fans.

In a recent UFC 311 breakdown video shared on his YouTube channel, Sterling offered his analysis, questioning whether Nurmagomedov has truly proven himself at the elite level.

Sterling believes that Dvalishvili’s performance in this fight will solidify his status as the best the division has to offer.

“I think if we can keep the fight where we want it, Merab is gonna shut a lot of people up and prove a lot of people right that he is who he says he is,” Sterling remarked. “No disrespect to Umar by any means. For me, it just comes down to one guy who has done the work and another being propped up by the accolades of what his relative has done.

“I understand he’s trying to carve out his own name in history, but facts are still facts. The jury’s still out on Umar. We don’t really know if he’s really that guy just yet.”

Sterling’s comments carry weight, with the former champ having been a part of Dvalishvili’s camp and preparation.