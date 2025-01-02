HomeNewsUFC
Steve Erceg
Image: UFC/YouTube

Ex-Title Challenger Steve Erceg Booked For UFC Return, Faces Prospect On 17-Fight Winning Streak

"AstroBoy" looks in line for a tough test.

By Harvey Leonard

Former UFC flyweight title challenger Steve Erceg will seemingly need to stall the surge of a highly touted up-and-comer if he’s to return to winning ways this year.

While Erceg’s (12-3) year started out well with a brutal knockout win over Matt Schnell to remain undefeated in the UFC and further climb the ladder, he finished 2024 on a losing skid.

After a narrow defeat to Alexandre Pantoja in his surprise May title shot at UFC 301, “AstroBoy” failed to rebound three months later on home soil, with Kai Kara-France instead finding a quick finish to put his name back into the championship conversation.

With back-to-back losses on his record, Erceg will be fighting slightly further down pecking order next time out. And the man looking to extend his woes in the cage at the UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas on March 1 will reportedly be Asu Almabayev (21-2).

The news was first reported by @darteam.kazakhstan on Instagram before being corroborated by known Australian MMA insider Benny P.

Almabayev has established himself as one to watch at 125 pounds since joining the UFC from Brave CF in 2023. The Kazakh fighter has reeled off four wins in the Octagon, most recently outpointing Matheus Nicolau to ascend to #8 in the rankings and extend his winning streak to 17.

With this addition, the current fights expected to take place at the UFC Fight Night on March 1 are as follows:

  • Brandon Royval vs. Manel Kape (flyweight main event)
  • Steve Erceg vs. Asu Almabayev (flyweight)
  • William Gomis vs. Lucas Almeida (featherweight)
  • Nasrat Haqparast vs. Esteban Ribovics (lightweight)
  • Danny Barlow vs. Sam Patterson (welterweight)
  • Cody Brundage vs. Julian Marquez (middleweight)
  • Montana De La Rosa vs. Luana Carolina (women’s flyweight)
  • Lucas Almeida vs. Danny Silva (featherweight)
Related News

Top Stories

UFC Store

Latest MMA News: UFC, PFL and More

Umar Nurmagomedov Accuses Merab Dvalishvili Of Seeking Easy Opponents Ahead Of UFC 311 Clash

UFC
Umar Nurmagomedov believes Merab Dvalishvili selectively targets opponents he deems less challenging. Nurmagomedov is gearing...

Eddie Alvarez Explains Why Michael Chandler’s UFC Tenure Has Been ‘Frustrating’ To Watch

UFC
Eddie Alvarez has been closely following Michael Chandler’s UFC career. Chandler entered the UFC with...

Islam Makhachev’s Training Partners Have To Be ‘Helped Emotionally’, Claims Manager

UFC
When Khabib Nurmagomedov made the decision to retire and vacate the UFC lightweight title,...

Chael Sonnen Reveals Colby Covington Walkout Idea That Hulk Hogan Deemed ‘Too Far’

UFC
Colby Covington's return to the Octagon in Tampa at the final event of 2024...

Paul Hughes Gives 4-Word Reaction To Khabib Nurmagomedov Claiming ‘Ireland Don’t Have Fighters’

UFC
In a recent social media video posted by the PFL, Khabib Nurmagomedov criticized the...

Manager Explains Magomed Ankalaev’s Confidence About KOing Alex Pereira: ‘He Said…Izzy Can’t Even Wash My Boots In Striking’

UFC
For a long time now, fight fans have theorized that Magomed Ankalaev is the...

Colby Covington: Joaquin Buckley Got Me At 30% Percent & I Still Should Have Beat Him On No Notice

UFC
Joaquin Buckley delivered a commanding performance against Colby Covington in the UFC Tampa main...

Aljamain Sterling Predicts The Four Most Likely New UFC Champions In 2025

UFC
A lot can change across 12 months in MMA which means that at the...

Former Opponent Reveals What Arman Tsarukyan Can Take From First Makhachev Fight

UFC
On January 18, Arman Tsarukyan will finally get an opportunity that he has been...
MMA News

A trusted source for UFC and MMA news since 2002