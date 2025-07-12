‘Still Has Insane Fire Power And Athleticism’ – Fans & Fighters React To Mike Davis Going From Grappling Domination To Flying Knee TKO Of Mitch Ramirez At UFC Nashville

Talk about quite the all-around performance, Mike Davis lived up to being one of the biggest favorites on the UFC Nashville card, pulling out a second-round finish of Mitch Ramirez during the preliminary card of UFC Nashville.

Davis took Ramirez down early in the first round, controlling the round from that second. Davis would make his way to Ramirez’s back, threatening multiple choke attempts, though running out of time before he could score the submission.

Davis’ pace appeared to slow early in the second round, as Ramirez landed a pair of shots that seemed to do damage. The fight became a striking battle from there, and Davis got back control as the action went on. Eventually, Davis landed a flying knee that rocked Ramirez, and follow-up shots got Ramirez to crumble to the mat, ending the fight.

Davis has now won five of his last six and rebounds from a decision loss to Fares Ziam at UFC Saudi Arabia in February.

Ramirez, who lost to Carlos Prates on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2023, is now 0-2 in the UFC. He was stopped by Thiago Moises in March 2024.