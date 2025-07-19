“Still So Fast For His Age” – Michael Johnson Wows Fans & Fellow Fighters As He Scores Win As Biggest Underdog Of UFC 318

Coming into this fight as the biggest underdog at +500, 39-year-old Michael Johnson showed age means experience, putting on a solid performance and defeating Daniel Zellhuber to open the UFC 318 pay-per-view main card.

Both men had their moments in the opening round with their kind of strikes — Johnson landing powerful punches upstairs, while Zellhuber landed around the body with a kick-based offense.

Zellhuber had the speedier shots in the first round and tried to carry that momentum into the second round. Johnson, however, landed a right-left combo that dropped Zellhuber. Zellhuber tried to get back in it, but this proved to be the turning point of the battle.

Johnson focused on landing at Zellhuber’s body with his strikes during the third, and he came away with the unanimous decision.

Michael Johnson Bests Daniel Zellhuber In Experience vs. Youth Striking Battle

Michael Johnson is still so fast for his age — Azamat Bekoev (@AzamatBekoev) July 20, 2025

Michael Johnson title run is starting?? pic.twitter.com/COSng6ieYo — Elonov 🇦🇺 (@ElonovMMA) July 20, 2025

This late resurgence of Michael Johnson speaks to how bad the lightweight division is right now. Respect to him though. — antenna man, esq. (@sportwashing911) July 20, 2025

Michael Johnson started as a +500 underdog, but ended the fight as a -2100 favorite #UFC318 — Ben Davis (@BenTheBaneDavis) July 20, 2025

Nazim Sadykhov vs Michael Johnson next please — Charlie Quinn (@CharlieQuinnMMA) July 20, 2025

Can't believe Michael Johnson is really doing the Michael Johnson thing and shutting down a prospect. #UFC318 pic.twitter.com/2Ad7qV8Sp9 — Tony Tarbs (@TonyTarbs) July 20, 2025

Michael Johnson just fucked up everyone’s parlay 😂 #UFC318 — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) July 20, 2025

Michael Johnson when he’s supposed to lose a fight pic.twitter.com/2QQUyAJHu1 — Knuckles 👊 (@knuckles_stan) July 20, 2025

Michael Johnson when he’s in a fight that he has absolutely no business winning: pic.twitter.com/D13DOYOmRX — Super Fan🇮🇪 (@McGregorRousey2) July 20, 2025

Johnson entered tonight with four wins in his last six, most recently knocking out Ottman Azaiatar at UFC Tampa in December.

Zellhuber had won three straight but lost his most recent bout prior to tonight — dropping a split decision against Esteban Ribovics in 2024’s Fight of the Year at Noche UFC 2: UFC 306.