Stipe Miocic Makes His Pick For The Current Best Heavyweight — And It’s Not Jon Jones

Don’t tell Jon Jones, but former UFC champion Stipe Miocic sees a prominent name competing away from the Octagon as the best heavyweight in the game.

Miocic’s final taste of action on mixed martial arts’ biggest stage came against Jones in New York City last November, with the pair headlining UFC 309 inside the prestigious surroundings of Madison Square Garden.

The veteran heavyweight’s return after close to four years away went as many had predicted, with Jones finding a finish in the third round of their championship clash.

But despite feeling the full force of the reigning UFC heavyweight champ’s arsenal, in Miocic’s eyes that wasn’t enough for “Bones” to usurp the man who previously stopped him — Francis Ngannou.

During a recent interview with The Schmo, Miocic was asked to pick between the UFC champ and PFL Super Fights titleholder.

“I mean, I’d go Francis (over Jones), just ’cause he is tearing it up, he’s doing great with his boxing,” Miocic said. “I go Francis.”

Ngannou secured a devastating knockout of Miocic to capture the UFC crown in 2021, exacting revenge on the American for the decision defeat he inflicted on him three years prior.

The interview question did eliminate current interim UFC heavyweight champ Tom Aspinall from the equation. The Brit, who has long been campaigning to face Jones, would no doubt put his name into the mix.

Unfortunately, talk of Jones and Ngannou’s competing greatness will likely never be settle in the cage, with the UFC not entertaining talk of a cross-promotion deal with the PFL to stage the highly desired heavyweight showdown.