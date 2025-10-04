UFC

“Straight African Power” – Fans & Fighters React As Ateba Gautier Provides Another Highlight KO At UFC 320

By Thomas Albano

Ateba Gautier continues to prove why he’s referred to as the middleweight Francis Ngannou, as “The Silent Assassin” made quick work of short-notice opponent Tre’ston Vines in the featured prelim bout of UFC 320.

Vines stayed circling on the outside, trying to keep distance and avoid the power of Gautier. Vines then made a mistake by running in for a takedown, getting kneed in the process. Vines tried again with the two near the fence and was working on the double-leg takedown.

But that’s where Gautier landed a pair of elbows to counter the takedown, putting Vines out. Vines was easily thrown off by Gautier, who landed a pair of follow-up shots to force a referee stoppage.

Ateba Gautier Knocks Out Tre’ston Vines At UFC 320

Gautier now improves to 9-1 in his career. He moves to 3-0 in the UFC after impressive, bonus-earning first-round finishes of Jose Medina and Robert Valentin.

Vines, who made his UFC debut tonight on short notice, came into this night on a four-fight win streak.

Thomas Albano
Thomas Albano has been at MMA News since November 2023, providing event coverage and news and features pieces. Previously, Thomas covered MMA and boxing for FanSided and FIGHT SPORTS, as well as The MMA Outsiders podcast. Thomas has also covered other sports previously, including hockey, football, and baseball. Thomas, who also works as a high school English teacher, earned a master’s degree in journalism from Hofstra University and a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Rider University. He is currently seeking an education master’s degree at Touro University.

Related News

A trusted source for UFC and MMA news since 2002