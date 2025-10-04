“Straight African Power” – Fans & Fighters React As Ateba Gautier Provides Another Highlight KO At UFC 320

Ateba Gautier continues to prove why he’s referred to as the middleweight Francis Ngannou, as “The Silent Assassin” made quick work of short-notice opponent Tre’ston Vines in the featured prelim bout of UFC 320.
Vines stayed circling on the outside, trying to keep distance and avoid the power of Gautier. Vines then made a mistake by running in for a takedown, getting kneed in the process. Vines tried again with the two near the fence and was working on the double-leg takedown.
But that’s where Gautier landed a pair of elbows to counter the takedown, putting Vines out. Vines was easily thrown off by Gautier, who landed a pair of follow-up shots to force a referee stoppage.
Ateba Gautier Knocks Out Tre’ston Vines At UFC 320
Gautier now improves to 9-1 in his career. He moves to 3-0 in the UFC after impressive, bonus-earning first-round finishes of Jose Medina and Robert Valentin.
Vines, who made his UFC debut tonight on short notice, came into this night on a four-fight win streak.