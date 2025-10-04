“Straight African Power” – Fans & Fighters React As Ateba Gautier Provides Another Highlight KO At UFC 320

Ateba Gautier continues to prove why he’s referred to as the middleweight Francis Ngannou, as “The Silent Assassin” made quick work of short-notice opponent Tre’ston Vines in the featured prelim bout of UFC 320.

Vines stayed circling on the outside, trying to keep distance and avoid the power of Gautier. Vines then made a mistake by running in for a takedown, getting kneed in the process. Vines tried again with the two near the fence and was working on the double-leg takedown.

But that’s where Gautier landed a pair of elbows to counter the takedown, putting Vines out. Vines was easily thrown off by Gautier, who landed a pair of follow-up shots to force a referee stoppage.

Ateba Gautier Knocks Out Tre’ston Vines At UFC 320

That was straight African Power sheesh!! #UFC320 — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) October 5, 2025

That looked like he beat up his lil brothers friend he just ran until he couldn’t anymore — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) October 5, 2025

There is no meme, Ateba Gautier just murdered another man#UFC320

pic.twitter.com/TwX9ZlK0MP — The Fight Bubble (@thefightbubble) October 5, 2025

The strength of Ateba Gautier is absurd. Another scary impressive performance.



pic.twitter.com/n58iQ8yIWR — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 5, 2025

That felt like they got some random guy out of the crowd to fight Gautier #UFC320 — Benny P 🇦🇺 (@Bendaman2001) October 5, 2025

Hey Daniel Cormier, I think I know how Ateba Gautier exited the clinch like that pic.twitter.com/ulf9XCBLqw — cotydankh (@CotyMMA) October 5, 2025

Ateba Gautier is a TERROR. Middleweight is in horrendous shape and he’s exactly what the doctor ordered #UFC320 — Nolan King (@mma_kings) October 5, 2025

The Ateba Gautier vs. Tre'ston Vines fight was a complete humiliation.



The UFC should be ashamed of booking it & the commission should be ashamed for sanctioning it — MMA Joey (@MMAJOEYC) October 5, 2025

Ateba Gautier: "You guys wanna see a dead body?" — Drake Riggs (@DrakeRiggs_) October 5, 2025

Gautier now improves to 9-1 in his career. He moves to 3-0 in the UFC after impressive, bonus-earning first-round finishes of Jose Medina and Robert Valentin.

Vines, who made his UFC debut tonight on short notice, came into this night on a four-fight win streak.