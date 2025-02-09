‘Thought He Was Going To War?’ – Fans React As Sean Strickland Gets Nose Broken In Lopsided Loss To Dricus Du Plessis At UFC 312

The first fight between Dricus Du Plessis and Sean Strickland was a close battle that could have fallen either way, ending in a controversial decision for the South African despite UFC CEO Dana White feeling “Tarzan” won the fight. But the rematch between the two was not close at all.

Du Plessis took complete control in a lackluster, dominant decision win over Strickland to retain the UFC middleweight championship in the main event of UFC 312.

The opening round saw both men delivering single shots. Despite previous acknowledgement about the risks of close rounds, Strickland tried to use his jab for a lead, but the champ kept distance and strategically landed whenever he saw an opening.

The American landed some strong strikes early in the second round, but “Stillknocks” completely took over the output of that frame from there, seemingly putting the former champion in an early 2-0 hole.

The defending champion continued to take advantage of a lack of activity from the former one during round three. The big moment of the fight, however, happened in the middle of the fourth round when a right hand from Du Plessis connected harshly, breaking Strickland’s nose. Blood poured out as the challenger looked to up his power to get back into the fight.

In spite of nearly getting caught in a guillotine during an unadvised rush in, Du Plessis stayed the course and landed from distance, with his output far exceeding Strickland’s.

The South African nearly swept the scorecards, with two 50-45s and a 49-46 in his favor to keep the gold.

I thought Strickland said he was going to war. #UFC312 — Loo Shiesty (@ChiefTall123) February 9, 2025

Sean Strickland the entire fight against Du Plessis pic.twitter.com/qcB5M59zTU — ¹⁰ (@HoodiGarland) February 9, 2025

Dricus du Plessis with a championship effort. A rare non-finish for him, but Strickland is proven durable. What a run at middleweight it's been for DDP. — Drake Riggs (@DrakeRiggs_) February 9, 2025

Dricus Du Plessis is a really fucking good fighter yo. There is a clear method to his madness, even if he doesn’t know what it is. — MartialMind 🇳🇬🇺🇲 (@MartialMind1) February 9, 2025

Another Sean Strickland war in the books pic.twitter.com/a7MZxuMACZ — MMA On Point (@OnPointMMA) February 9, 2025

Sean Strickland when his opponent isn’t Sneako or somebody on a trial gym membership:#UFC312 pic.twitter.com/9ENn3IFlth — ACD MMA (@acdmma_) February 9, 2025

Strickland : "Let's go to War Saturday"

*Strickland's nose starts bleeding*

Strickland : #UFC312 pic.twitter.com/04NUOOft4m — AWURED0 (@AOUREDOO) February 9, 2025

Sean Strickland during fight week vs in the fight pic.twitter.com/toBY12O5Es — Ben Davis (@BenTheBaneDavis) February 9, 2025

Strickland says he’s gonna fight to the death then fights like this and says he was robbed #UFC312 pic.twitter.com/LWt0CL9oDX — Paulos (@LoswitheMos) February 9, 2025

I'm so bored of Sean Strickland at this point.



DDP's only been in 2 sore of meh fights and they are both with Strickland. Yet Sean is the one over-promising on the microphone.



A little less "edgy" talk – which is just every UFC fighter these these days and more action. — Jason Hartley (@jasonthehart) February 9, 2025

SEAN STRICKLAND WELCOME HOME pic.twitter.com/XuTYRGnTjV — ACD MMA (@acdmma_) February 9, 2025

Du Plessis won the middleweight title in the original fight with Strickland last year at UFC 297 and retained the gold with a submission of Israel Adesanya at UFC 305.

Strickland, meanwhile, defeated Paulo Costa at UFC 302. He had won the middleweight title in upset fashion when he defeated Adesanya at UFC 293 in September 2023.