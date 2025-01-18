‘Needs To Go To Dagestan’ – Fans React As Payton Talbott Suffers First Career Loss In One-Sided Fashion vs. Raoni Barcelos At UFC 311

In what has perhaps been the biggest shock of the night thus far at UFC 311 — the promotion’s first pay-per-view card of the year — Payton Talbott’s undefeated record came to an end at the hands of Raoni Barcelos.

Barcelos dominated the fight from start to finish, using his size and wrestling to success. The Brazilian, in fact, dominated the opening round and appeared to put a hurting on the American up-and-comer. Talbott had a sense of urgency in the second round, trying to take control and come out on the front foot, but Barcelos simply did more.

The veteran’s success continued into the third round, as he swept the judges’ scorecards.

Raoni Barcelos Hands Payton Talbott First Loss In Dominant Display At UFC 311

Talbott needa go to Dagestan — CHOP (@notDEVONTHESAV) January 19, 2025

Frank Ocean at home watching this Payton Talbott performance:#UFC311 pic.twitter.com/eMxo74Bnse — ACD MMA (@acdmma_) January 19, 2025

We ain’t switching up on Payton Talbott, we gonna come back stronger 🤞



Keep your head up goat 🤝😤 pic.twitter.com/YNynnABPQA — 𝒁𝒆𝒆 𖣂 (@OwnedByCeedee) January 19, 2025

Talbott if takedowns didn’t exist pic.twitter.com/amuVRV1qTL — Homelander MMA (@HomelanderMMA) January 19, 2025

Payton Talbott loses via lay and pray 😂🫵 pic.twitter.com/Erqwsx7zhJ — Sobervated Jon 🥃 (Fan of Jon Jones) (@SobervatedConor) January 19, 2025

Hope i don't see anymore tweets saying Talbott would beat Yan #UFC311 pic.twitter.com/G7x8SBNyLr — Bruno (@ChaelPSonnen18) January 19, 2025

Everyone who added Payton Talbott to a parlay:#UFC311 pic.twitter.com/WETFF34u7L — PC Strickland (@PCStricklandMMA) January 19, 2025

NOT ANOTHER PROSPECT FRAUD CHECK



PLEASE PAYTON TALBOTT NOT LIKE THIS!



NOT THIS SOON TO OLD MAN BARCELOS! #UFC311 — THE MMA GURU (@THATBOYMMAGURU) January 19, 2025

Arriving to the UFC off a win on Dana White’s Contender Series, Talbott had scored wins over Nick Aguirre, Cameron Saaiman, and Yanis Ghemmouri.

Meanwhile, Saturday’s result marked Barcelos’ second straight win, with his last fight coming back at UFC Mexico City last year, where he defeated Cristian Quiñonez.