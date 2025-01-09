Payton Talbott Has Surprise Opponent In Mind After UFC 311 Return: ‘He Has This Vendetta Against Women’

Payton Talbott was one of the breakout stars of 2024 after extending his winning streak inside the Octagon to 3-0. The 26-year old earned back-to-back performance bonuses for his finishes over Cameron Saaiman and Yanis Ghemmouri which have marked him out as one of the most exciting bantamweights in the world right now.

He’s now set to continue this momentum into 2025 when at UFC 311 on January 18, he takes on Brazil’s Raoni Barcelos at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles. Whilst the 11-fight UFC veteran is his primary focus right now, Talbott has his eyes on another potential opponent.

Rather than having a name in and around the top 15 which he hopes to meet inside the Octagon if he is successful against Barcelos, the Las Vegas native has a bone to pick with the incredibly controversial Andrew Tate. As a former kickboxer who last competed in 2020, Tate has been linked with fighters calling him out for several years.

His current legal issues, which include him being placed under house arrest in Romania for human trafficking, have stopped any form of contest from ever happening but Talbott still wanted to put his intentions out there during a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani show.

“Yeah, that’s the one. Yeah, let’s get that going. I’d take that; I’d take that. Yeah, yeah, it’s just a free-for-all.”

When asked why he wants to have a fight with Tate, who is a huge name in popular culture for a lot of undesirable reasons, Talbott said that it’s his heavily criticized views on women that particularly bother him.