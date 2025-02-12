Tatiana Suarez Shows Off Graphic Stitched-Up Knee Gash After UFC 312 Fight

Tatiana Suarez’s UFC 312 strawweight title fight against Zhang Weili took a dramatic and painful turn when she suffered a significant knee injury.

The issue occurred early in the second round as Suarez attempted a takedown. In an unusual sequence, it appeared that her knee was sliced open against the base of the cage — an uncommon injury compared to those typically sustained through striking or grappling exchanges.

The severity of the wound became evident during the break between rounds, as cameras captured the deep gash. Adding to the concern, the challenger expressed her worries to her corner about the extent of the damage and even avoided looking at it directly.

Despite a strong start, winning the first round on all judges’ scorecards, the injury visibly affected Suarez’s performance. Weili took advantage, dominating the remaining rounds and securing a unanimous decision victory to retain her title.

This loss marked a pivotal moment in Suarez’s career, as it ended her previously undefeated professional MMA record. A graphic photo she later shared on social media highlighted the severity of the cut and the stitches required, serving as a lasting reminder of the fight.

