Tatiana Suarez SLAMS UFC Fans Over Reactions to Patchy Mix’s Debut: “It’ll shut everybody up”

Tatiana Suarez has called out some of the critics who questioned Patchy Mix’s performance in his UFC debut against Mario Bautista.

For those who don’t know, Tatiana Suarez and Patchy Mix have been in a relationship for a few years now. They’ve both been viewed as elite fighters throughout their respective careers, with Suarez recently picking up a win over the weekend to get back into the win column. Mix, meanwhile, is set to come back at UFC 320, where he is scheduled to battle Jakub Wikłacz.

Given his loss to Mario Bautista earlier this year, Mix is eager to prove a lot of his haters wrong. Tatiana Suarez, meanwhile, made it clear in a recent interview that Patchy is ready to show the very best he has to offer.

Tatiana Suarez blasts critics of Patchy Mix

“Honestly, we could give two shits about what people think. They didn’t get a real dose of Patchy Mix and on October 4th I’m super excited for that to happen because it’ll shut everybody up and they’re going to see how exciting he truly is and what an amazing fighter he is.”

“He’s always trying to evolve and even though he’s such an amazing grappler, he’s still getting better and improving, still hungry to get better and become the best version of himself.”

“They didn’t get to see the true version of him. He took it on three weeks’ notice. He’s a massive fan of weight, so that weight cut was very difficult for him. This fight he’s had weeks to prepare and he’s going to show the real version then.”