‘That’s Some Good Back And Forth’ – Fans & Fighters React To Rose Namajunas Dropping, Scoring Decision Over Miranda Maverick In Tug-Of-War Battle At UFC Atlanta

In what proved to be a competitive and highly entertaining close encounter, former UFC women’s strawweight champion Rose Namajunas came out on top in the co-main event of UFC Atlanta, defeating rising flyweight contender Miranda Maverick.

The first round was a back-and-forth, competitive affair that could have fallen either way. Both women landed effective strikes, with Maverick causing Namajunas to stumble halfway through the round. Namajunas, however, appeared to take the edge for the late portion of the round, working combinations.

Namajunas scored a perfectly-timed takedown of Maverick during the second round, getting a solid top position early. Maverick made work of her guard, however, looking to lock up a triangle before Namajunas escaped the attempt. Namajunas then looked to get to Maverick’s back, while Maverick was able to stand — only to be taken right back down by Namajunas. With about a minute left in the round, Namajunas appeared to be under Maverick’s chin and cranking — but Maverick escaped and quickly got her own submission attempt with an arm-triangle! Namajunas escaped the hold, but she barely got out of the round, dealing with Maverick’s follow-up ground-and-pound attack.

Maverick looked to get her own takedown on the former UFC champ in the third round, but Namajunas avoided the attempt. She then knocked down Maverick with a quick left hook, and while she didn’t finish, she jumped right into top control and pressured the up-and-comer. Namajunas looked for an arm-triangle choke, but Maverick escaped. And while Maverick looked for a desperate guillotine, she was no match for “Thug Rose” in the third.

The judges all scored the fight for Namajunas, with two 30-27s and a 29-28.

Namajunas has now won three of her last four and is 3-2 in the Octagon since moving up to flyweight a few years ago.

This loss snaps a four-fight win streak that Maverick entered this fight with.