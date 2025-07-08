‘That’s Trash…Was Such An Easy Fight’ – The TUF Stuff: The Ultimate Fighter Season 33 Episode 7 Recap

Welcome, everyone, to the seventh edition of The TUF Stuff!

Each week, I’ll be guiding you through a recap of this season’s edition of The Ultimate Fighter, providing updates on what happens in each episode — from the drama and storylines out of the Octagon, to the looks into who the competing fighters are, to what goes down inside the cage.

This season celebrates the 20th anniversary of TUF. That inaugural season from 2005 helped to influence many future MMA fans, media members, and fighters (yours truly included). And now, two more fighters this summer will get the opportunity to call themselves TUF champions when it’s all said and done.

Last week saw the third welterweight matchup of the season, as Matt Dixon continued newfound success for Team Sonnen with a finish of Team Cormier’s Alex Sanchez — a performance that left Cormier VERY unhappy.

Recap of The Ultimate Fighter Season 33 – Episode 7

The last flyweight semifinal spot is on the line tonight, as Team Cormier’s Tumelo Manyamala take on Team Sonnen’s Roybert Echerverria.

Let’s get into episode seven of The Ultimate Fighter!

UFC Fight Pass Invitational

Dana White mentions ho good this season has been, but how the stresses of the competition and being away from home for so long is weighing on the fighters. To give them a break, White allows the fighters to check out the UFC Fight Pass Invitational. White mentions that it’s a precursor to UFC BJJ — so this is basically just a UFC BJJ ad in a way? Either way, the pressure is off the fighters and they get to bond while watching Brazilian jiu-jitsu action.

Cormier comes from behind the fighters and buys his team Cajun food, saying he wanted to see his fighters’ reactions to eating it. Cormier added that it was a lighthearted and fun-filled experience. Sonnen adds he felt the event was a “home run.”

Not everyone is a fan of Cajun cooking… 🤣



[ #TUF33 LIVE NOW on ESPN2 & @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/zqeVlVggzV — The Ultimate Fighter (@UltimateFighter) July 9, 2025

TUF House

Roybert Echeverria tells a story of how he fought against the government when he was a young student in Venezuela in 2014, getting shot at while protesting. Echeverria remembered how he and other student protesters were fighting for their dreams and rights, as well as others. The experiences from that are why his nickname is “Unbroken.”

Roybert Echerverria Backstory

Echeverria says the government is still corrupt and was following his family. Echeverria lives with his wife and one-year-old son in Miami. We see Echeverria’s parents, and his father describes him as a devoted fighter with an unbreakable heart and mentality.

Echeverria trains under Asim Zaidi, who calls Echeverria the most technical fighter in the gym.

Tumelo Manyamala Fight Prep

Cormier says they’re going to give Echeverria plenty up the middle in case he chooses to go back to his wrestling. He says that Echeverria is a “tough fight” for Manyamala. He feels Manyamala is a strong striker who can win, needing to fight at his range. Cormier says he needs to “go through the fire” and not get pressured and taken down.

Ready to put his skills to the test! ✍️



[ #TUF33 LIVE NOW on ESPN2 & @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/WQ7LveW4C6 — The Ultimate Fighter (@UltimateFighter) July 9, 2025

He adds Manyamala feels like a reserved guy, but he needs to let that personality take a back seat.

Manyamala says people think he’s too calm to be a fighter, but he says he doesn’t need to act tough and get more than aggressive. “I don’t need to put on a persona,” he says.

Team Sonnen Training Session – Robert Whittaker Joins

Former UFC welterweight champion, TUF: The Smashes winner, and TUF season 28 coach Robert Whittaker joins Team Sonnen this week.

Whittaker says TUF was a really hard experience but was “the beginning of my life.” He says TUF brought him from being an electrician to being a UFC champion. The show allowed him to start believing in himself and his abilities.

TUF champ Robert Whittaker is in town handing out advice! 🏆



[ #TUF33 LIVE NOW on ESPN2 & @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/k27urhLTe0 — The Ultimate Fighter (@UltimateFighter) July 9, 2025

Whittaker focuses his instruction on spacing and fighting with range. Sonnen says Whittaker is unique with his stance, calling him a “modern-day Bruce Lee.”

“If you’ll be willing to die more than your opponent is, you will win,” Whittaker told Team Sonnen during the session. “That wins fights.”

Tumelo Manyamala Backstory

Manyamala shows a photo of his wife, noting she’s now a few months’ pregnant, and that he found out about the pregnancy around the time of his first TUF interview.

He lives with his fiancee, Rachel, a yoga teacher, in Cape Town, South Africa, training out of the Pride Fighting Academy. He discusses his upbringing in the country, and how he parents instilled in him a hard-work attitude. He played sports throughout his youth, picking up karate at 8 and going on to win national martial arts championships.

Roybert Echerverria Fight Prep

Echerverria and Sonnen discuss the fight, with Echerverria feeling

Sonnen wants Echerverria to pressure and throw down. He feels Manyamala is a counter fighter — a sloppy one — and Echerverria can be dangerous in that regard, especially when the fight goes to the ground.

Echerverria says he’s a violent fighter but a smart fighter.

“Make them remember me forever, that’s why I go for the highlights,” he said.

"There is massive potential here" 👀



Coach Chael likes how his guy looks before his biggest fight!



[ #TUF33 LIVE NOW on ESPN2 & @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/41uHsJ5EnB — The Ultimate Fighter (@UltimateFighter) July 9, 2025

Echerverria reflects on his loss against Jafel Filho, saying he took lessons from the tough loss but moved on and learned. Sonnen adds that every time he thinks Echerverria is slowing down, he answers right back. He feels Echerverria is a true contender for the finale.

The Fight: Tumelo Manyamala vs. Roybert Echerverria

Both fighters weigh in at 125.5. The fight is on!

—–IF YOU HAVEN’T WATCHED THE EPISODE AND DON’T WANT TO BE SPOILED, THIS IS YOUR CHANCE TO TURN AWAY NOW.———

Joseph Morales feels Echerverria will smash Manyamala, taking him down and running through him. Jeff Creighton feels Manyamala uses distance well, and that will be key for this fight.

White calls Manyamala a striker who loves to press the pace. White feels Echerverria is more well-rounded and is a dangerous striker but will probably use his wrestling here.

Tumelo Manyamala vs. Roybert Echerverria

Round 1

Low kicks from Manyamala, who is moving slowly along the outside. Right hand from Manyamala. Front kick from Manyamala. Right hand from Manyamala misses. Echerverria lands to the body. One-two from Manyamala. Echerverria flashes the left hand. Manyamala with a couple of left hands. Low kick from Echerverria. Now a low kick from Manyamala. Manyamala connects with a pair of left hands. Echerverria throws a front kick and then lands a punch to the body. Round kick from Manyamala. Brief exchange between the two. Body shot by Echerverria. Echerverria narrowly misses a high kick.

Low kick from Manyamala. Body shot from Echerverria. Right hand from Manyamala. Spinning back kick misses for Echerverria. Strong right hand from Manyamala. Low kick from Echerverria. Left hands from Manyamala. Strong right hand from Echerverria leads to a brief clinch. Jabs from both men and another exchange. Echerverria comes in. Manyamala pressures with a pair of left hands. Another exchange. Manyamala misses a front kick. Both men show the left hand. Strong right hand from Manyamala drops Echerverria! He’s back up, but Manyamala is pressuring. The two exchange by the fence. Echerverria might have his legs back under him. Side kick by Echerverria. Manyamala misses a head kick. A pair of left hands from Manyamala. Side kick by Echerverria.

Round 2

Low kicks from Manyamala to start. Right hand and more low kicks from Manyamala. Echerverria goes in for a clinch and presses Manyamala into the fence. Manyamala gets him off but is still near the fence. Low kick from Manyamala. Jab from Echerverria, and Manyamala throws a combination to answer. Low kick from Echerverria. Coaches tell Manyamala to go forward. Uppercut to the body by Manyamala. Body shot by Echerverria and a round kick from Manyamala. Left hand by Manyamala. Echerverria shoots in again, but Manyamala shakes him off. Manyamala keeping Echerverria at range now with the jabs. Echerverria shows the right hand. Manyamala lands inside. Manyamala shows the one-two. Jumping knee by Echerverria doesn’t land.

Echerverria shoots in, and this time he scores the takedown. Right hands from Echerverria as Manyamala tries to get to his feet. He does so, but Echerverria quickly takes out his leg. Echerverria gets to his back. Strong left hand from Echerverria lands. Echerverria is searching for the choke. He gets it!

Manyamalaputs on a hell of a showing, but Echerverria manages to get him down and get the submission.

Cormier is PISSED. “That’s trash…was such an easy fight.”

Winner: Echerverria via second-round submission

Conclusion

Cormier says when Manyamala didn’t load up and let things flow, he was able to hurt Echerverria. Cormier even noted during the first round that he could have finished the fight. Cormier added that Echerverria had no way in on Manyamala.

Cormier, in what he calls “the part of coaching that drives me crazy,” says Manyamala didn’t listen to being first and not going to the Octagon side — and that’s why he got taken down. Sonnen adds that, for whatever reason, Echerverria’s sixth time going with the combination and takedown plan they made worked.

White says that Manyamala showed good stuff, but Echerverria’s commitment to his gameplan brought him the win. Team Sonnen’s back in the game!

Echerverria says he is so grateful for the opportunity, and that he knows “The Unbroken” will be on top again. Manyamala says Cormier told him he has a lot to learn in his young career, and he says that it’s a small bump in the road he will bounce back from. Cormier adds that Manyamala has to know to fight smart when he’s ahead in the fight.

Cormier says it was a winnable fight and he’s made for him, not at him, because it’s going to produce a feeling of regret. He doesn’t want Manyamala to waste opportunities.

With all other welterweight fighters having competed in their matchups already, the next fight will see Team Cormier’s Rodrigo Sezinando take on Team Sonnen’s Diego Bianchini to conclude the first round.

These two — the first welterweight picks from each team — have not liked each other from the beginning. And now, things will boil over to end the first round with a bang!

What will happen next week? Join alongside us then!

Thanks for joining me for another edition of The TUF Stuff!