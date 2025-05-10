‘The Dark Horse Of The Flyweight Division’ – Fans Praise Jasmine Jasudavicius Scoring Statement Submission Win Over Jéssica Andrade At UFC 315

Jasmine Jasudavicius can certainly say she is one step closer to a title shot after scoring a victory over former strawweight queen Jéssica Andrade in a key women’s flyweight fight during the UFC 315 preliminary card.

The fight was certainly not a close one. Jasudavicius used her height and reach advantages to connect multiple times on Andrade, overwhelming her with her size and strength. Then, in spite of Andrade’s previous comments of “needing a truck” to take her down, Jasudavicius was able to do so with ease.

Jasudavicius did not let up control at all once the fight was on the ground. There, she landed some ground-and-pound before locking up a rear-naked choke, scoring a submission only halfway through the opening frame.

Dude, Jasmine Jasudavicius is the absolute dark horse of the flyweight division. And she’s just getting better and better. Wooooooow. #UFC315 — MacMally 🍀 (@MacMallyMMA) May 11, 2025

What a performance. Jasudavicius submits Andrade in the first!



Honestly? It wasn't even close at all. Jasudavicius steamrolled her. That's the best victory of her career. — Luke Thomas🏋️‍♀️ (@lthomasnews) May 11, 2025

Jasmine Jasudavicius only started training MMA at the age of 26 with no previous background in combat sports 😳 #UFC315 pic.twitter.com/4RkpR3u9Zi — The Fight Bubble (@thefightbubble) May 11, 2025

Whoa! Jasmine Jasudavicius just ran over Jessica Andrade in the first round. Barely broke a sweat. #UFC315 — Mike Heck (@MikeHeck_JR) May 11, 2025

Statement win for Jasudavicius. Wow!! #UFC315 — Marcel Dorff 🇳🇱🇮🇩 (@BigMarcel24) May 11, 2025

Statement victory for Jasmine Jasudavicius. 🇨🇦



Listen to that crowd pop as well. 🔈#UFC315



pic.twitter.com/Pf2gfrxmKt — Verdict (@VerdictMMA) May 11, 2025

JASMINE JASUDAVICIUS W 🇨🇦

Jasmine Jasudavicius earns her jiu-jitsu black belt after submitting former UFC champion Jessica Andrade. #UFC315

Jasmine Jasudavicius is the boogeyman of the flyrweight division. #UFC315 — DRMWLKRMMA (@WRMDLKR) May 11, 2025

Jasmine Jasudavicius is legit. — cotydankh (@CotyMMA) May 11, 2025

Jasudavicius has now won six straight and seven of her last eight — and she is certain to find herself in the top-10 of the UFC’s women’s 125-pound rankings at the start of next week.

Andrade has now lost five of her last seven, which includes fights at both 115 and 125. She was flyweight champion for about three-and-a-half months during 2019, defeating Rose Namajunas before dropping it in her first defense to Weili Zhang.