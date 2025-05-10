‘The Dark Horse Of The Flyweight Division’ – Fans Praise Jasmine Jasudavicius Scoring Statement Submission Win Over Jéssica Andrade At UFC 315

Jasmine Jasudavicius can certainly say she is one step closer to a title shot after scoring a victory over former strawweight queen Jéssica Andrade in a key women’s flyweight fight during the UFC 315 preliminary card.
The fight was certainly not a close one. Jasudavicius used her height and reach advantages to connect multiple times on Andrade, overwhelming her with her size and strength. Then, in spite of Andrade’s previous comments of “needing a truck” to take her down, Jasudavicius was able to do so with ease.
Jasudavicius did not let up control at all once the fight was on the ground. There, she landed some ground-and-pound before locking up a rear-naked choke, scoring a submission only halfway through the opening frame.
Jasudavicius has now won six straight and seven of her last eight — and she is certain to find herself in the top-10 of the UFC’s women’s 125-pound rankings at the start of next week.
Andrade has now lost five of her last seven, which includes fights at both 115 and 125. She was flyweight champion for about three-and-a-half months during 2019, defeating Rose Namajunas before dropping it in her first defense to Weili Zhang.