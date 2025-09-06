“The Heavyweight Division Needs A Destroyer Like Ante Delija” – Fans & Fighters React To Delija’s UFC Debut, Avenging Previous Loss To Marcin Tybura At UFC Paris

Ten years ago, Ante Delija looked to win the M-1 Global heavyweight title in a battle with Marcin Tybura, but a leg injury in the first round of that fight prevented that from happening. Now, the two squared off again in Delija’s UFC debut at UFC Paris, and Delija is the one who came out with his hand raised this time around.

Delija looked to bring pressure right away, landing on Tybura, but he’d get caught in Tybura’s grasp and placed on the fence. Tybura would look for the takedown, but Delija managed to escape. Tybura started to connect with the right hand, and the fight’s momentum would not change from there.

A short series of right hands from Delija would rock Tybura and send him to the mat, finishing the fight in an emotional UFC debut performance for the former PFL champion.

The heavyweight division needs a destroyer like Ante Delija. What a debut. #UFCParis — Brian Campbell (@BCampbell) September 6, 2025

Great performance from Delija can’t wait to see him with the top 5 #ufcparis — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) September 6, 2025

What a debut from Ante Delija.

Congratulation brother #UFCParis — Aleksandar Rakic (@rakic_ufc) September 6, 2025

Welcome to the UFC, Ante Delija — Nick Baldwin (@NickBaldwinMMA) September 6, 2025

Statement for Ante Delija in his UFC debut, and a fun addition to the top 10 of Heavyweight for sure.



Just came out wanting to put it on Tybura as early as possible and gets him out of there in impressive fashion. #UFCParis — Patrick Danna (@patdannamma) September 6, 2025

Ante Delija baby!!!!!!!!! — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) September 6, 2025

Delija is a veteran of the PFL, having been a finalist in the 2021 PFL heavyweight season and winning the 2022 PFL heavyweight title. After parting ways with the PFL, with his last fight with the promotion coming in 2024, Delija last fought in April, finishing Yorgan De Castro this past April at FNC 22.

Tybura is 3-2 in his last five.