The Internet vs. Ronda Rousey: Why Fans Turned On A Legend

At one point, Ronda Rousey was the most beloved figure in MMA, a trailblazer who broke barriers and dominated the sport like no other female fighter before her. But as quickly as she rose, public sentiment shifted. Today, Rousey’s legacy is often met with mixed reactions—praised by some, dismissed by others.

Her longtime coach, Edmond Tarverdyan, believes the negativity is overblown. Speaking with VICE for Dark Side of the Cage, he suggested that the backlash isn’t about genuine dislike, but rather, absence.

“They don’t hate her—they miss her,” Tarverdyan said. “If she came back, did interviews, showed up at events, people would love her again.”

Rousey’s meteoric rise meant she was everywhere—on talk shows, magazine covers, and the big screen. But after her devastating losses to Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes, she largely withdrew from the MMA world.

Unlike other fighters who continue engaging with the sport after retirement, Rousey shifted her focus to WWE, family life, and personal ventures, leaving a void that fans have filled with criticism.

Tarverdyan sees this as part of a larger pattern in combat sports.

“She changed the game, but when you become that big, that fast, some people will always turn on you,” he explained.

The internet has amplified this divide, with social media allowing for both admiration and hostility in equal measure. But in reality, Rousey remains a pioneering figure in MMA history.

If she ever decides to return to the fight world in any capacity—even just as a spectator—Tarverdyan believes she would be embraced once again.

Conflict with Media

Criticism of MMA Media : Rousey has repeatedly accused the MMA media of unfairly tarnishing her reputation.

: Rousey has repeatedly accused the MMA media of unfairly tarnishing her reputation. Joe Rogan and Others : She expressed disappointment with Joe Rogan and others, who she felt distanced themselves after her defeats, despite previously praising her.

: She expressed disappointment with Joe Rogan and others, who she felt distanced themselves after her defeats, despite previously praising her. Behind-the-Scenes Allegations: Former UFC broadcaster Jimmy Smith criticized Rousey for being difficult to work with during her UFC tenure, alleging that many behind-the-scenes staff disliked her due to her attitude.

Fan Backlash

Rousey has stated that the hostility from fans after her losses turned her appreciation for them into resentment. She believes they quickly dismissed her legacy, reducing it to her defeats rather than celebrating her groundbreaking achievements.

During her WWE career, Rousey reportedly struggled with negative fan reactions, which she took personally despite being positioned as a top star during her runs there.

Public Perception

Rousey’s public image remains polarizing. While many respect her achievements as a trailblazer in MMA and professional wrestling, others scrutinize her for perceived arrogance and controversial statements. Her memoir Our Fight has further fueled debates about her career and personal struggles.

Ronda Rousey’s fall from grace in the eyes of some fans and media has been marked by feelings of betrayal on all sides. While she remains an iconic figure in combat sports, the complexities of fame and public scrutiny have left a lasting impact on her legacy.