“The Most Disrespectful Non-Disrespectful Fighting Style Of All Time” – Fighters & Fans Praise Michael Page’s Output As He Scores Decision Over Jared Cannonier At UFC 319

Michael Page will be a ranked UFC fighter come Tuesday, as he scored a victory over Jared Cannonier at UFC 319.

Cannonier tried to close the distance to land on Page, but MVP kept on the outside and used his long range to his advantage. He consistently tagged Cannonier, including a counter punch that dropped Cannonier briefly. “The Gorilla” briefly was able to get a hold of Page and placed him against the fence, but he didn’t do anything with it.

Page continued to do work in the second round, scoring another knockdown with a one-two combination and taunting Cannonier while trying to keep distance. Cannonier finally got the fight to the ground and held Page there for the third round. He attempted a couple of submissions, but they were for naught.

Page took the decision on all three judges’ scorecards, 29-28.

MVP has the most disrespectful non disrespectful fighting style of all time 😂😂😂 #UFC319 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) August 17, 2025

MVP is a wizard there’s nothin else to say he just twitches and his body has already thrown a 97 inch punch and landed it with precision #ufc319 — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) August 17, 2025

He is hilariously good — Randy Brown (@TouchNgo_) August 17, 2025

MVP reminds me of Anderson Silva at moments. Quite impressive to do what he does to elite fighters. Gotta respect the game. #UFC319 — Korean John (@KoreanJohn_) August 17, 2025

MVP beat Ian Garry don’t @ me. #UFC319 — Dan Tom (@DanTomMMA) August 17, 2025

Nobody embarrasses people like MVP man. #UFC319 — Jason Hartley (@jasonthehart) August 17, 2025

Trying to fight MVP seems like one of the more frustrating experiences you can have in the UFC. — Ben Fowlkes (@benfowlkesMMA) August 17, 2025

MVP every time he lands a clean strike at Cannonier pic.twitter.com/WHvHsmUOGx — TheSportsAlien 💎 🇮🇪 (@Sports_Alien_OG) August 17, 2025

MVP is legitimately a top 10 striker in UFC history. He is just wildly shit at everything else. — Super Fan🇮🇪 (@McGregorRousey2) August 17, 2025

Page is now 3-1 in the UFC, having also bested Kevin Holland Shara Magomedov. His sole loss came against Ian Machado Garry at UFC 303.

Cannonier is now 3-3 in his last six. He came into this fight off a knockout of Gregory “Robocop” Rodrigues.