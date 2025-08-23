“The Most Unpredictable UFC Fighter Of All Time” – Fans React As Johnny Walker Stops First-Round Winning Streak Of Zhang Mingyang At UFC Shanghai

Those who wrote the story of Johnny Walker’s demise appear to have been mistaken, as he was able to finish Zhang Mingyang in the main event of UFC Shanghai.

As Mingyang put out a hand for a handshake at the fight’s start, Walker attempted to score a takedown, only for Mingyang to easily place him on his back. Mingyang controlled the action on the ground well before tagging Walker on the feet. Walker responded to a wobbling right hand by trying to clinch Mingyang up and take him down. Walker attempted to bring his own power and use angles, but Mingyang landed a sharp elbow and continued to cut off the cage.

The pace continued throughout the second round, with Walker trying to find success with the calf kick. One of them did find that success for him, putting Mingyang in great pain and sending him to the mat. Walker pounded away with strikes, overwhelming Mingyang, who tried but couldn’t get back to his feet, resulting in a second-round TKO.

Johnny walker is the most unpredictable UFC fighter of all time.



Shoots 1 second in and ends up on bottom.



Nearly KOd by every shot.



Leg kick to victory.



Unreal, #UFCShaghai #UFC — Aaron 🇮🇪 (@NotCondescender) August 23, 2025

Just when you think Johnny Walker is done … he waltzes into Shanghai and ruins all the plans. What a guy. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) August 23, 2025

Me thinking Johnny Walker was going out there to get sacrificed #UFCShaghai pic.twitter.com/hp18uABIN1 — Jason Williams (@jasoneg33) August 23, 2025

JOHNNY WALKER WIN IN BIG 2025??? pic.twitter.com/WygSBQitr5 — Conner Burks (@connerburks) August 23, 2025

Johnny Walker when people bet money on him to lose #UFCShanghai pic.twitter.com/xOFYCmAS07 — ACD MMA (@acdmma_) August 23, 2025

They gave Zhang Mingyang the Main Event only for him to get Fraud Checked by Johnny Walker of all people pic.twitter.com/jK14Fl91f7 — TheSportsAlien 💎 🇮🇪 (@Sports_Alien_OG) August 23, 2025

Johnny Walker came out like Khamzat, but ended it like Anderson Silva. Definitely one of the most wild LHWs we’ll ever see. #UFCShanghai — Patrick Danna (@patdannamma) August 23, 2025

Did Johnny Walker just 'Corey Anderson' Zhang?! WTF? #UFCShanghai — Jason Hartley (@jasonthehart) August 23, 2025

Can’t believe Johnny Walker won after starting the fight like this. 😭

pic.twitter.com/yfmJRLp0Ay — Jen (@jennyfootball26) August 23, 2025

Zhangs 7 year 1st round finish streak broken by JOHNNY WALKER ☠️ — Orolberg 🇰🇬🇲🇳 (@UlbergRapeGod) August 23, 2025

This win snapped a three-fight winless skid for Walker, who had gone to a no-contest and lost against current light heavyweight champ Magomed Ankalev and was knocked out by Volkan Oezdemir.

Mingyang had entered tonight’s bout with a 12-fight win streak, with all of his wins coming via a first-round finish. He was 3-0 in the UFC entering tonight with wins over Brendson Ribeiro, Ozzy Diaz, and Anthony Smith.