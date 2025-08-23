“The Prospect Killer…Give That Man His Respect” – Fans & Fighters React To Charles Johnson Pulling Off Sudden, Surprise KO To End Unbeaten Record Of Lone’er Kavanagh At UFC Shanghai

Charles Johnson is not the kind of fighter to be counted out so soon. That’s the message that was delivered as he handed Lone’er Kavanagh the first loss of his professional MMA career during the UFC Shanghai prelims.

Kavanagh troubled Johnson early, landing a hook and a head kick in the opening couple of minutes that both did some notable damage. Kavanagh continued to push the pace, dominating early on and looking like he could finish Johnson at any point.

Kavanagh attempted a tight guillotine choke in the second round, but Johnson was able to escape. Kavanagh tried to stay with him, only for Johnson to land some hard elbows before landing a right hand that dropped Kavanagh out cold.

CHARLES JOHNSON WITH THE NASTY KO! pic.twitter.com/8zGQ2FVRPI — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) August 23, 2025

DON'T EVER COUNT HIM OUT 🤯@InnerGMMA_UFC puts a HUGE right hand to use tonight for a massive KO!



[ #UFCShanghai | LIVE NOW on ESPN+ ] pic.twitter.com/M8uIIQGXbG — UFC (@ufc) August 23, 2025

Charles Johnson Drops Lone’er Kavanagh Out Cold At UFC Shanghai

Charles Johnson, the prospect killer. Give that man his respect.



Lonny Kavanagh looked amazing, but his gas tank clearly went 7 minutes in. — Andy Hickey MMA (@AndyHickeyMMA) August 23, 2025

Charles Johnson works as hard as anyone in the gym if not harder. He deserves every bit of that win — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) August 23, 2025

Charles Johnson when it comes to knocking out young prospects every 11 months#UFCShanghai pic.twitter.com/PZghKvzsCi — Kenny B 📟🏝 (@KennyBalii) August 23, 2025

Charles Johnson when he’s a massive underdog that has lost most of the fight: pic.twitter.com/Bf5jHn1oIA — Show Me the Money Podcast (@showmethepod) August 23, 2025

The UFC was smart not to give up on Charles Johnson when things got a little rocky #UFCShanghai pic.twitter.com/XCwgdVFHXL — Nolan King (@mma_kings) August 23, 2025

CHARLES JOHNSON KNOCKED OUT ANOTHER PROSPECT WHEN HE WAS LOSING WTF pic.twitter.com/MLN3W46rmU — TheSportsAlien 💎 🇮🇪 (@Sports_Alien_OG) August 23, 2025

Charles Johnson is a unique gatekeeper, if he knocks you out cold you get a title shot eventually — 🌴ᴛʜᴇᴀʀᴛᴏꜰᴡᴀʀ🌴 (@TheArtOfWar6) August 23, 2025

Charles Johnson when he fights a hyped up flyweight prospect #UFCShanghai pic.twitter.com/fTK99RUnBI — Benny P 🇦🇺 (@Bendaman2001) August 23, 2025

Charles Johnson when he’s fighting an undefeated prospect pic.twitter.com/OrZCxcNMyl — Rizzo (@SmeshMMAA) August 23, 2025

Charles Johnson vs Steve Erceg should be next! #UFCShanghai — Korean John (@KoreanJohn_) August 23, 2025

Charles johnson is so good at beating people who are better than him — Justin_Ga¥thje (@ManOfSteelSA) August 23, 2025

Johnson, who at one point lost three straight and looked like he could be cut at any point, has now won five of his last six fights.

Kavanagh had won his first two UFC bouts against Jose Ochoa and Felipe dos Santos after a first-round finish on Dana White’s Contender Series last year.