‘The Type Of Champion That The UFC Needs’ – Fans & Fighters React To Merab Dvalishvili Putting On Dominant Display Against Sean O’Malley At UFC 316

Merab Dvalishvili has been a grappling beast his whole MMA career, but the one knock on him may have been a lack of finishes.

That knock can’t be applied to him in his performance at UFC 316, as he submitted Sean O’Malley in the main event to retain the UFC bantamweight championship.

O’Malley stayed on the outside and tried to keep distance early in the opening round. While O’Malley scored a couple of decent shots early, a pair of slips, led him into Dvalishvili’s grasp. The defending champ scored a pair of takedowns during the round, delivering the same kind of top pressure that troubled O’Malley in their first meeting.

The second round proved to be much closer, with both men having moments. Dvalishvili continued with his relentless grappling pressure, but O’Malley appeared to land the stronger strikes — and defended most of Dvalishvili’s takedown attempts well enough.

The third round, however, saw Dvalishvili land a big takedown on O’Malley. No matter O’Malley’s defenses, Dvalishili’s top pressure was too much. Late in the round, Dvalishvili managed to lock up a D’Arce choke, even when O’Malley gets his back to the mat, putting Dvalishvili in the North-South position. The North-South choke scored Dvalishvili the tap to retain the gold.

Merab Dvalishvili is the type of Champion that the UFC needs.



He fights everyone. He breaks everyone and he stays active.



No one has more fun competing in that Octagon than Merab. pic.twitter.com/WJJ5qv5Xnz — MMA History Today (@MMAHistoryToday) June 8, 2025

Merab Dvalishvili is UNSTOPPABLE. pic.twitter.com/ORjkr9HZuO — Full Violence ™ (@Full_Violence) June 8, 2025

Safe to say Merab Dvalishvili is happy 😂 pic.twitter.com/O0lVhncRIl — Zach Gelb (@ZachGelb) June 8, 2025

Oh wow Sean O Malley who had lost to Merab convincingly the first time lost even more convincingly pic.twitter.com/V10ukEuVUt — AWURED0 (@AOUREDOO) June 8, 2025

🚨 WOWWWWWWW MERAB HAS SUBMITTED SEAN O’MALLEY!!!!



THIS MAN IS UNBELIEVABLE, AND STILL 🏆 #UFC316 pic.twitter.com/CiTwaFOD8f — ACD MMA (@acdmma_) June 8, 2025

This was a rematch from Noche UFC 2 (UFC 306), which saw Dvalishvili score a decision over O’Malley to capture the 135-pound championship.

This was Dvalishvili’s second bantamweight title defense. He retained the title in comeback decision fashion against Umar Nurmagomedov at UFC 311.

This was O’Malley’s first fight since losing the title. It’s just his third professional MMA loss and second time being finished — following his loss to Marlon “Chito” Vera five years ago.