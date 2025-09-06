“The Winner Of RDR/Fluffy Is Getting The Next Title Shot” – Fans & Fighters Debate Middleweight Title Picture After Nassourdine Imavov Dominates Caio Borralho At UFC Paris

It may not have been the performance to earn him a title shot, but Nassourdine Imavov put on a fairly dominant showing in front of his home crowd, defeating Caio Borralho in the main event of UFC Paris.

Though the opening round was slow, Imavov pushed the pace on Borralho, overwhelming him early. Borralho, however, would end up with more output than the French fighter by the first round’s end. Imavov continued to work Borralho over with jabs and countershots during the second round, while Borralho had some moments — but definitely not the production we’ve been used to seeing from the Brazilian.

Borralho finally seemed to get into the fight during the third round, landing more shots and doing damage with them. Notably, however, Imavov had stopped all four takedown attempts from Borralho by this point. Imavov then completely outworked Borralho in the fourth round to put him on the ropes.

Imavov then dominated the fifth round to nearly sweep the judges’ scorecards and score the victory.

Nassourdine Imavov Dominates Caio Borralho In Potential Title Eliminator At UFC Paris

Great win for Imavov but I think the winner of RDR/Fluffy is getting the next title shot #UFCParis — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) September 6, 2025

Nassourdine Imavov has one of the fastest right hands in all of MMA #UFCParis — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) September 6, 2025

Another marquee win for Imavov. Tough because I’m wondering what the game plan was of Borralho. I thought he would’ve been looking for the takedown a little more frequently but it seems like he was content to stand up and fight. — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) September 6, 2025

Fluffy and RDR have to be feeling pretty good right now. Good win for Imavov, but not sure it gets him the title shot. — Mike Heck (@MikeHeck_JR) September 6, 2025

WE ARE NEXT FOR THE TITLE LETS FUCKING GOOOO — Imavov_Propaganda (@ImavovMMA) September 6, 2025

Wide scorecards but 4-1 Imavov is what I had it as well. Borralho fought well but never really got a lot of his game going. Big win for Imavov to line up a title shot. #UFCParis — Patrick Danna (@patdannamma) September 6, 2025

Technical middleweight fight, but Imavov was ahead throughout most of it. His hand speed and counters are ridiculous. A few eye pokes were not great but this places Imavov as the #1 contender until RDR vs Hernandez.



Great win for Imavov #UFCParis — Weasle (@ThaWeasle) September 6, 2025

I think Khamzat could crucifix both Imavov and Borralho at the same time#UFCParis — Froddo Gibbs (@froddogibbs) September 6, 2025

Imavov has now won five straight and he has won eight of his last 10 outings.

This marked Borralho’s first loss since his second professional MMA bout.

Whether Imavov receives a title opportunity or not may boil down to the performances of Anthony Hernandez and Reinier de Ridder when they face off in the main event of UFC Vancouver next month.