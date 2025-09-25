“Think It’s The Right Call To Move On From MMA” – Kiefer Crosbie Requests Release From UFC

UFC welterweight Kiefer Crosbie appears to be interested in other combat sports ventures outside the world of MMA, and he has requested his release from the promotion.

A recent post on Instagram from Crosbie pictured a pair of UFC gloves, with Crosbie thanking the UFC in the caption. This led to the belief from many that Crosbie was hanging up the gloves and retiring from the sport of MMA.

In a new Instagram post, however, Crosbie provided an update of clarification. Crosbie confirmed that he has no interest in competing in MMA anymore; however, he still wishes to be a professional fighter, competing in other disciplines of martial arts.

In order to fulfill these desires, however, Crosbie is requesting that the UFC let him go from his contract.

Kiefer Crosbie Desires UFC Release To Pursue Other Combat Sports Avenues

“I’ve been doing this sport a long time,” Crosbie said in the Instagram video. “My body is absolutely rallied and broke up my life, my money, my mental and physical health on the line for so long. And to be honest with you, it’s not worth it continuing on the MMA journey. That being said, that doesn’t mean I’m retired. I absolutely would love to fight again, multiple times, and explore different avenues.

“Now, funny enough, the UFC haven’t actually cut me or released me. I don’t know what the gameplan is there. Maybe that want to honor me another fight because I was f***** over so bad the last time. But, to be completely honest with you, I would like to ask for a release. I have no desire to step foot in the Octagon and have another MMA fight…”

Crosbie’s last fight at UFC Shanghai came under controversy. Opponent Taiyilake Nueraji hit Crosbie with an illegal knee but was allowed to continue. He was quickly finished seconds later.

Crosbie then alleged that he was not checked on by any doctor and given any concussion test or brain scan. He alleges he was “just stitched up and f**ked in a taxi and good luck.”

Crosbie, an SBG Ireland product, went 10-6 in professional MMA, including an 0-3 UFC record and a 4-3 Bellator record.