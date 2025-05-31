Third Annual Noche UFC Event Being Moved To San Antonio, Goes From PPV To Fight Night Card

The third annual Noche UFC event to be held this September will be having a change of location from its original plans.

Per an announcement on the UFC Vegas 107 broadcast, the event will now be taking place on September 13 at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas — instead of its originally planned location of Guadalajara, Mexico.

Furthermore, rather than a planned pay-per-view event with UFC 320, Noche UFC 3 will now be a Fight Night card — akin to the original.

The 3rd annual #NocheUFC will now take place at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas on September 13.



The Noche UFC Fight Night card will celebrate and honor the remarkable contributions of Mexican fighters to combat sports and continues UFC’s great tradition of holding an… pic.twitter.com/uhlP9WgMSL — UFC (@ufc) June 1, 2025

Rodrigo Del Campo Gonzalez had earlier reported several issues with the construction of Arena Guadalajara. In the latest update, all events scheduled for the arena up to September 4 had been canceled or postponed. This put the idea of Noche UFC 3 being held at the arena in doubt.

Been on the story about the Arena GDL delays literally since the day the UFC announced the event in Mexico City. Been saying for weeks that the Mexican roster is not strong enough for Noche UFC to be a PPV and would be better as a Fight Night. This is a good excuse to do it. https://t.co/zA1ncLv7h2 — Rodrigo Del Campo González (@RodDelCampo) May 31, 2025

Rumors had called for a potential move to Las Vegas, given the Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford bout targeted for that same weekend in the city.

What the future is of a planned UFC 320 event is currently unknown.

The first Noche UFC event was a Fight Night card held in 2023, featuring Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko battling to a draw in their second women’s flyweight title fight.

The third Noche UFC event, UFC 306, was held at The Sphere in Las Vegas and featured Merab Dvalishvili capturing the UFC bantamweight title from Sean O’Malley in the main event and Shevchenko regaining the women’s flyweight title from Grasso in their trilogy co-main event.