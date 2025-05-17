‘This Good At 25 Is Frightening’ – Fans & Fighters React As Michael Morales Runs Through Gilbert Burns In UFC Vegas 106 Headliner

Michael Morales took the opposition of former UFC welterweight title challenger Gilbert Burns and made the fight look like a walk in the park, needing just one round to finish Burns in the UFC Vegas 106 main event and move to 18-0.

Morales looked to take control right away, moving toward the center, while Burns stayed patient on the outside. Burns started with leg kicks before trying to bring heat. But Morales was ready and utilized strong footwork and his jabs to keep Burns at bay.

After some exchanging, Morales rocked Burns with an uppercut. Burns looked to respond with a takedown, and while he was successful, Morales was able to get up quickly. He then rocked Burns with a right hand and followed it up with a flurry.

Burns attempted another takedown that was easily shaken off before another flurry dropped “Dorinho” and brought the action to a quick close.

Michael Morales being this good at 25 is frightening. #UFCVegas106 — Ettore “Big E” Ewen (@WWEBigE) May 18, 2025

Michael Morales is just 25, yet that was his 18th pro MMA fight. He's far more seasoned than many realize#UFCVegas106 — Fernando Quiles Jr. (@FQJMMA) May 18, 2025

Wow Michael Morales he is Real deal. 🦾#UFCVegas106 — Merab “The Machine” Dvalishvili (@MerabDvalishvil) May 18, 2025

Michael Morales is for realllll. Wow. First round finish over Gilbert Burns … so composed and lethal at 25. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) May 18, 2025

Michael Morales looks like a freaking middleweight in there#UFCVegas196 — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) May 18, 2025

Welterweight will def be on notice for Morales now #UFCVegas106 — Nazim Sadykhov (@naz_mma) May 18, 2025

Morales has been on a strong run since making his UFC debut in 2022. Prior to tonight, his track record included finishes of Trevin Giles, Adam Fugitt and Neil Magny, as well as decisions over Max Griffin and Jake Matthews.

Burns has now lost four straight and is 3-6 stretching back to his unsuccessful challenge of then-welterweight champ Kamaru Usman at UFC 258.