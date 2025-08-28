“This Is Going To Be Awesome” – Dana White Says UFC White House Event Is A Done Deal

Ever since it was first brought into the wild, the idea of a UFC White House event has been debated, discussed, derided, and defended. Now, approximately 10 months before the 250th anniversary of the United States, UFC CEO and President Dana White claims plans for an event are now official.

White made the announcement during an Instagram Live stream on the evening of August 28, stating he had spent the day in Washington, D.C. trying to figure out details in regard to the event

Dana White says the UFC White House event is officially on



"White House fight is ON. I will have more details on that in the next couple weeks. We got it done today."



@danawhite

“We had the meeting at the White House; could not have gone better,” White said. “This is going to be awesome. The White House fight is on. I will have more details on that in the next couple of weeks. But we got it done today.”

U.S. President Donald Trump first teased the idea about a card at the White House during Fourth of July festivities last month. He stated such an event as part of a big series of events to celebrate the Semiquincentennial of the U.S.

The UFC and White, in a series of interviews, would later indicate the plans were one of serious nature, with full intentions of a card to take place on the lawn of the White House on July 4, 2026.

White has previously claimed he intends to make the one of the “baddest” cards in UFC history at such an event, though he wouldn’t name any potential names or matchups due to the distance of time between now and the White House card.

Many fighters have expressed their desire to be selected for such an event, including Conor McGregor and Jon Jones. McGregor hasn’t fought in the UFC since 2021 but has since returned to the UFC’s testing pool. Jones’ retirement lasted only two weeks due to the announcement; however, White has expressed trepidation and a lack of desire in placing Jones on the card.

It is believed many or all of the tickets for the White House card will be complimentary, and it is unclear if this event would be broadcast on Paramount+ exclusively or on linear CBS networks as well with the UFC’s new U.S. broadcasting deal with Paramount that begins in 2026.